Deloitte Acquires Gryphon Scientific Business to Expand Security, Science and Public Health Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Gryphon Scientific, LLC (Gryphon), a leader in biosafety, biosecurity, and all-hazards preparedness and response, with experience in using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance security and safety. Deloitte's competitive edge will be strengthened by Gryphon's multidisciplinary team who will be joining Deloitte, comprising scientists, programmers, and policy and planning professionals with experience in data science, scientific communications, modeling and risk assessment. Gryphon's cadre of specialists will enhance Deloitte's capability to address its clients' most complex mission challenges, from informing safe policy and practice around novel technologies and AI to strengthening capacities to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats across the globe.

"The addition of Gryphon's leadership and key professionals to the Deloitte team represents a significant enhancement to Deloitte's data analytics and advanced technology capabilities. Our federal health practice is excited to lead the way for U.S. government and public services (GPS) to push the boundaries and bring our clients to the forefront of AI-enabled, mission-driven work," said Beth Meagher, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. federal health sector leader. "This enhances the types of data-driven technology and scientific experience that we can offer to federal agencies and strengthens our ability to support government leaders in their efforts to safeguard the security of our nation and the health and safety of our people."

Over the past two decades, Gryphon has supported senior decision makers within government and the commercial sector in evaluating emerging technologies and understanding how to enable the rapid development of these critical tools, while also safeguarding against their associated risks. Gryphon is at the forefront of AI safety, especially understanding how AI can change the risk landscape of biological and chemical threats. Together, Gryphon and Deloitte leaders will continue to develop practical AI applications in health, encourage multi-sector collaboration, and identify and manage risks to create trustworthy AI solutions through the Federal Health AI Accelerator at Deloitte.

"As leaders in the GPS space for almost 20 years, we've focused on applying our scientific understanding toward preventing and solving complex problems affecting public health and safety," said Dr. Rocco Casagrande, Gryphon's founder and executive chairman. "Together with Deloitte, we'll further our mission of addressing some of the most critical issues in the life sciences facing the world today."

At Deloitte, Gryphon's technical specialists will advance Deloitte's life science and public health preparedness and response capabilities, catalyzing the growth of Deloitte's biosecurity, lab safety, data science, and global and domestic emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Gryphon's experienced scientists and planning professionals will also help Deloitte clients prepare for biological emergencies and biothreats – and strengthen public health and safety nationwide.

"We're proud to welcome Gryphon's talented scientists, data analysts, and public health specialists to Deloitte," said Jason Salzetti, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and GPS industry leader. "Their extensive experience will further bolster our leadership in artificial intelligence and help our clients address biosafety threats."

