Deloitte Acquires Industrial Cybersecurity Business aeCyberSolutions from aeSolutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory announced today its acquisition of the industrial cybersecurity business (aeCyberSolutions) from Greenville, S.C.-based Applied Engineering Solutions, Inc. (aeSolutions). The deal will bolster Deloitte's existing cybersecurity offerings with the aeCyberSolutions business' well-tested frameworks, methodologies and technology-enabled tools for industrial control systems / operational technology (ICS/OT) security. The deal will also bring aeCyberSolutions' professionals, who have deep experience in industrial sector standards development and risk advisory services.

"Cyberattacks on industrial controls systems for critical infrastructure are increasingly sophisticated and far-reaching, making cyber resilience and regulatory compliance more important than ever," said Wendy Frank, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber 5G and IoT leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As industrial organizations digitally transform to adopt more emerging technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence, our acquisition of the aeCyberSolutions business helps us to offer leading-edge ICS/OT technologies and related advisory services."

"Knowing our clients' needs are only expanding, we're aggressively growing our cyber practice to meet that need, aiming to bring innovative solutions as well as top industry executives with deep experience to help our clients achieve enhanced cyber resilience," said Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Acquiring the aeCyberSolutions business' highly certified, credentialed and experienced security professionals and tech-enabled solutions allows us to hyperscale our offerings to help clients advance their cybersecurity programs for the industrial sector and beyond."

John Cusimano, vice president of industrial cybersecurity for aeSolutions and incoming Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP, added, "Since 2014, our cyber services and solutions have helped industrial sector organizations meet their most pressing ICS/OT cybersecurity needs by providing corporate and plant-level assessments, remediation recommendations, program frameworks, and training. Joining Deloitte will enable us to scale the depth and breadth of our services, increasing our ability to help clients build more trustworthy, resilient and secure environments."

aeSolutions' remaining businesses – including its engineering business unit – were not part of the transaction.

Deloitte offers cyber services and solutions across the majority of government/public sector and commercial industries, including industrial sector organizations such as those in oil and gas, chemicals and agricultural chemicals, industrial gases, pulp and paper, and manufacturing.

The addition of the aeCyberSolutions business marks Deloitte's fifth cyber acquisition in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to aggressively expanding offerings and deepening capabilities that help clients address a broad range of cyber challenges. Earlier Deloitte cyber acquisitions this year included the assets of cyber threat hunting provider Root9B, LLC (R9B), cloud security posture management (CSPM) provider CloudQuest, Inc., digital risk protection company, Terbium Labs and Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) provider TransientX.

