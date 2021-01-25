Deloitte Acquires R9B to Bolster Cyber Threat Hunting Capabilities for Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte & Touche LLP announced today its acquisition of substantially all the assets of Root9B, LLC (R9B), a leading provider of advanced cyber threat hunting services and solutions. The deal will bolster Deloitte's existing Detect and Respond cyber client offering with R9B's deeply experienced cyber operations professionals and its award-winning threat-hunting and risk assessment solutions.

"Commercial and government entities contend with cyber adversaries who use incredibly sophisticated technology to penetrate legacy defenses and take advantage of expanding attack surfaces," said Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "The addition of R9B's business will expand our complement of skilled cyber professionals and leading technologies, while also offering our clients an advantage against adversaries. Our newly combined powerful and innovative solutions for preventing, detecting and mitigating cyber threats are unlike anything we've seen available in today's market."

Beyond offering tailored managed services and solutions focused on cyber threat hunting/detection and response focusing on unique organizational needs, R9B also offers tech-enabled vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, defense forensics and incident response, as well as defensive security and hunt operator training.

With the addition of R9B's business, Deloitte's Cyber Detect and Respond offering will continue to help clients gain a leading edge in cyber defense, integrate fragmented security toolsets, achieve efficiencies in security operations programs, accelerate response time to potential threats and provide data-driven threat insights.

"Deloitte continually works to provide outstanding value to our clients," said John Peirson, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory CEO. "Adding R9B's business to our existing cyber practice is just one more way we're accelerating meaningful investments into the innovative approaches we offer our clients as they work to manage emerging threats."

R9B founder and CEO Eric Hipkins added, "Our shared commitment to our clients' missions and recognition of the importance of combining exceptional technology, people and processes to solve the most challenging security problems of our day makes joining Deloitte a logical next step in our story. At Deloitte, we'll be able to accelerate scaling and development of offerings we consider vital to proactive cyber threat hunting and remediation."

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Contacts

















Shelley Pfaendler





Taylor Graham Public Relations





Public Relations Deloitte Services LP





Deloitte Services LP +1 212 492 4484





+1 410 576 6707 [email protected]





[email protected]

SOURCE Deloitte