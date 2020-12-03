Deloitte Agrees to Acquire HashedIn Technologies, a Leading Cloud Native Software Engineering and Product Development Boutique

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Consulting has agreed to acquire HashedIn Technologies Private Limited, a high-end product development and software engineering firm. This acquisition continues Deloitte's longstanding and strategic investment in scaling core engineering capabilities to augment its deep business domain knowledge.

Working with some of the most transformative companies of the digital age, HashedIn engineers market-leading solutions leveraging cloud native technologies and modern pod-based delivery. The combination of HashedIn's services and Deloitte's scaled digital, cloud, AI and cyber capabilities will deepen the capacity to design software products and intelligent solutions that drive innovation at the edge.

"Our two organizations embrace a passion for innovation, digital transformation and commitment to creating the best talent experience for our people," said Dan Helfrich, Chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Together, we will help our clients to imagine, deliver and run their futures with cloud."

"Cloud, one of the most significant technology shifts of our generation and a catalyst for massive disruption, is challenging the fundamentals of most businesses and shaping them for the next decade," said Ranjit Bawa, Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte and HashedIn share a common goal of delivering value to our clients through disruption and innovation. Our clients are at an inflection point — no domain is sacrosanct — as they embrace cloud, AI and agile pod-based delivery principles."

"Joining Deloitte provides our business with an opportunity for exponential growth and to develop leading-edge platforms and solutions," said Himanshu Varshney, HashedIn CEO and Co-Founder. "Our culture of attracting and developing talent skilled in the latest technologies, combined with Deloitte's depth of industry and global reach, makes us well positioned to help clients transform their organizations and continue on a strong growth trajectory."

With more than 50,000 professionals worldwide supporting organizations throughout their cloud journeys, Deloitte is hyper focused on applied engineering and innovation, a focus which HashedIn and its more than 700 employees share. Together, the two firms will prioritize training the next generation of cloud and software engineers in the latest technologies, utilizing Deloitte's Cloud Institute program and HashedIn's University.

Deloitte's leadership in cloud consulting services and commitment to investing in cloud, AI, cyber, workforce digitalization and analytics services has been recognized by top industry analysts.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About HashedIn

HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of India's leading technology firms that is specialized in offering Software Modernization and Product Innovation Solutions. HashedIn Technologies has successfully served 100+ customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, and streamline and scale operations. To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit www.hashedin.com.

Deloitte as used herein and in any related social media posts, if any, refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Deloitte Consulting refers to Deloitte Consulting LLP or its India subsidiary, Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP