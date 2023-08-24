Deloitte AI Academy™ Builds Tailored Generative AI Curriculum in Collaboration With Renowned Universities and Technology Institutions for Deloitte Professionals and Clients

As part of Deloitte's initiative to train up to 10,000 professionals across the U.S. and India in AI, Deloitte AI Academy expands its curriculum to include Generative AI training that both practitioners and clients can tap into

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today an expansion of the Deloitte AI Academy™ to bring tailored Generative AI training curricula to its professionals and clients, reinforcing its dedication to upskill early career professionals and equip them with skills needed for real-world AI and data science projects. On the pathway of training up to 10,000 Deloitte practitioners, the AI Academy is developing curriculum alongside major universities and technology institutes in the U.S. and India, including Virginia Tech and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

"The surge in popularity of Generative AI is driving a need for skills in this emerging area. In addition to the theory and the science of AI, we're offering practical, hands-on experience to help our practitioners understand the context in which AI is applied, how it's applied and where it's applied," said Mike Luk, managing director and U.S. AI Academy dean, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This expansion is delivered through the Deloitte Technology Academy, part of Deloitte's $1.4 billion Project 120 investment in learning and development."

By teaming with these institutions, Academy learners have access to esteemed faculty on the topic of AI, along with research, innovative ideas, concepts, hands-on exercises and intellectual property, as well as domain and industry knowledge from Deloitte, a combination not readily available elsewhere.

"Virginia Tech is skilled in research AI knowledge adoption, with our faculty and students at the forefront of developing this cutting-edge research. Our collaboration with Deloitte AI Academy allows us to apply our findings to real world business developments and help shape the way Deloitte provides curriculum on this transformative technology," said Laura Freeman, deputy director, Virginia Tech National Security Institute.

"Our collaboration with Deloitte started with a vision to revolutionize how organizations and academia work together to bridge the AI talent gap and mold our future leaders to be highly proficient in AI," said Professor Millie Pant, head of the Department of Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computing and joint faculty at Mehta Family School for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, IIT Roorkee. "Today, we've seen the success of our combined vision to develop curriculum that will digitally empower the global economy, and will continue to grow with the expansion of the AI Academy."

There is a range of courses, for all levels of professionals, from basic Generative AI fluency to deeper technical skills like advanced prompt engineering techniques and fine-tuning, and advance certifications for technical professionals, in collaboration with tech companies to upskill in key priority areas focused on cutting-edge data and technologies. For example, Deloitte offers education on Generative AI and other accelerated technologies through a curated selection of courses developed by NVIDIA Training.

Brandon Hall Group™ recognized The Deloitte AI Academy for Best Advance in Competencies and Skills Development. The Academy works in conjunction with the Deloitte AI Institute™, providing learning and development to complement the Institute's focus on supporting the positive growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and innovative research, inclusive of Trustworthy AI™ framework. Prospective learners and clients can learn more about the program by visiting our Deloitte AI Academy website.

