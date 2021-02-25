Deloitte AI Institute Joins Forces With The House Fund to Advance AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte AI Institute, a center that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) research, eminence and applied innovation across industries, today announced its first ecosystem collaboration with early stage and pre-seed venture capital funds, The House Fund at Berkeley.

As part of the Deloitte AI Institute's work to bring together top innovators in the field and help organizations transform with AI, the institute will combine its unique expertise and Deloitte's depth of applied AI knowledge with The House Fund's network of Berkeley investors, entrepreneurs and faculty to develop, sustain and catalyze new AI startups and ideas with disruptive potential. As part of this collaboration, Deloitte will match promising AI startups in The House Fund portfolio with applicable Deloitte practices in areas such as auto machine learning, visual AI, conversational AI and secure AI. In addition, the institute will also work with the fund and its Berkeley ecosystem of entrepreneurs to provide business expertise and partner on thought leadership and research, with the goal of helping startups reach new audiences and further develop their offerings.

"The Deloitte AI Institute works with organizations that are on the cutting edge of AI innovation to responsibly harness the power of AI to drive positive business outcomes," said Beena Ammanath, executive director of the Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "The House Fund taps a network of world-class AI innovators and academics and is a leader in technology commercialization. By bringing together our collective capabilities and experience, we believe we can collaboratively advance AI in the 'Age of With,' a world where humans work side-by-side with machines."

The House Fund supports Berkeley AI-focused founders and helps create a connected environment for startups to thrive. In addition to investing in and connecting top Berkeley business minds, The House Fund also created [email protected] House, a unique partnership with several of UC Berkeley's most renowned AI researchers, some of the top researchers in the world, to help entrepreneurs build the next generation of AI technologies.

"Over the last decade, we've seen developments in AI unlock incredible capabilities — but there is still much work to be done to advance the technology and use it responsibly," said Cameron Baradar, partner at The House Fund. "Working with the Deloitte AI Institute will help us advance research for both our startups and the greater AI community to drive further innovation and solve high-value problems for the enterprise."

The Deloitte AI Institute's mission is to support the positive growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and innovative research. It also focuses on building ecosystem relationships that help advance human-machine collaboration in the "Age of With," a world where humans work side-by-side with machines.

To learn more about the Deloitte AI Institute's work, collaborations and research, please visit our website.

