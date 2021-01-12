Deloitte and Dcode Renew Collaboration to Drive Tech Innovation in Federal Market

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte and Dcode announced a renewed annual collaboration to bring top emerging tech from the private sector to federal government agencies.

Through Dcode's federally focused accelerator for emerging tech and suite of government offerings to improve mission outcomes, Deloitte engages with cutting-edge tech companies and forward-leaning government leaders to facilitate matchmaking, teaming opportunities, and lasting improvements to the government's tech stack.

"The emerging tech ecosystem can be a powerful source of innovation for government agencies. We're excited to continue working with Dcode to help tech companies apply solutions to government missions and accelerate transformative value for our clients," said Mike Isman, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

The U.S. government has the opportunity to put some of the $90 billion dollars spent on tech in FY2021 towards bringing in the best emerging tech companies. Scouting and vetting the right commercial tech solutions that are ready to scale in the federal market is key to assessing risk and equipping tech companies to succeed.

"We work with emerging tech companies, the U.S. government, and key collaborators like Deloitte to bring top tech onto contract and into government missions," said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. "If government contractors, systems integrators and other firms can get better commercial tech onto federal contracts then it will drive substantive government innovation in this shifting landscape."

As Dcode builds out its community platform, Nexus, in response to increasing demand from emerging tech companies, venture capital investors, and the U.S. government, Deloitte will be a key player in supporting the growth of the government innovation ecosystem.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. We help emerging tech companies, federal agencies, and industry partners understand each other and work together to improve the government with better tech. Dcode has worked with more than 100 tech companies and hundreds of government organizations, generating more than 200 new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. Learn more about partnering with Dcode at dcode.co/partner.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations

