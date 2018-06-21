Deloitte and ForgeRock Announce Alliance to Provide Advanced, Global Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions

"Enhanced consumer engagement can help brands rise above their competitors," said Chuck Saia, CEO of Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Key to this engagement is trust and personalization. ForgeRock's CIAM can help brands earn customer loyalty by authenticating consumer identity and importing consumer preferences across devices and applications."

"Deloitte is widely recognized as a trusted provider of cyber risk services to top global brands, and this alliance will help ForgeRock to expand our reach into new global markets," said John Fernandez, ForgeRock's chief financial officer. "With the recent launch of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), privacy and data security are on the minds of business decision-makers as never before. Together with Deloitte, we'll be able to scale secure CIAM solutions that can assist Global 5000 firms to execute on digital transformation strategies like single view of the customer as well as privacy and consent for regulatory compliance."

As digital transformation takes hold across one business sector after another, there are more ways for customers to interact with companies, products and services than ever before. This shifting consumer landscape is prompting new concerns about data security and privacy. A recent study sponsored by ForgeRock found that nearly 9 in 10 consumers have deep concerns about the security and privacy of their personal information. Similarly, 92 percent of consumers believe they should have control over what personal information is automatically collected. CIAM solutions like the ForgeRock Identity Platform are optimized to secure and personalize customer interactions across the full range of digital touchpoints and Internet of Things (IoT) business cases.

"Innovations in smart home, connected vehicles, intelligent devices and IoT are underpinning exciting new business models," said Alex Bolante, managing director at Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "At the same time, the rise of social media and advancements in digital technologies are driving concerns around privacy and security across customer-oriented business sectors such as financial services, retail and communications. Our alliance with ForgeRock helps us provide CIAM capabilities to organizations that need to secure customer interactions and tailor experiences around personal preferences."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to optimize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet of Things. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com.

