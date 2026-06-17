Deloitte and Google Cloud Collaborate to Launch London AI Studio to Spearhead UK's Transition to Agentic AI

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud London Summit 2026 -- Deloitte today announced the launch of a new AI Studio on its London campus, marking a significant expansion of its capabilities to deliver Agentic AI solutions to UK businesses. Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, the studio will help British organisations move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous, action-oriented AI systems at scale.

As the centerpiece of this investment, the Deloitte AI Studio will serve as a co-innovation hub where Deloitte's leaders and clients will build and deploy production-ready agentic solutions. Opening in late July, the facility will focus on transitioning sectors, such as the public sector, financial services, retail, consumer products, healthcare and life sciences, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT). Specifically for retail clients, the solutions aim to shift from simple generative AI chat interfaces to Agentic AI and sophisticated systems capable of modernising the customer journey. In healthcare and TMT, the studio will focus on how Agentic AI can transform traditional business models and daily workflows.

This investment further builds the strong alliance between Deloitte and Google Cloud. In addition to the studio launch, Deloitte today announced an intensive upskilling initiative to train 1,000 members of its UK AI and data workforce on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise. This certification programme will ensure that Deloitte's AI and data engineers are equipped with the technical expertise to implement Google's most advanced agentic architecture, providing UK clients with one of the largest pools of certified AI talent in the region.

Speaking at the Google Cloud London Summit today, Chief AI Officer for Deloitte UK, Hayley McKelvey said: "Our clients are looking for more than just productivity gains—they want AI that can take action and drive real-world business outcomes. With our new AI Studio and the continued investment in our people, we are providing the physical and technical infrastructure necessary to make agentic AI an industrial reality in the UK. This is about moving from curiosity to a new era of autonomous business operations."

"We are witnessing British organisations move their AI initiatives into production, building a new era of agentic AI that delivers tangible value," said Maureen Costello, Vice President, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud. "By launching this AI Studio and putting these advanced tools into the hands of 1,000 Deloitte specialists, Deloitte is ensuring that the UK remains at the heart of this technological journey."

The new studio will host regular innovation labs allowing clients across all industries to prototype and validate agentic solutions in as little as four weeks, significantly reducing the time-to-market for complex AI deployments.

Matt Lacey, Global Chief Commercial Officer for Alphabet Google at Deloitte, added: "Our investment with Google Cloud in our latest AI studio in London represents a further expansion of our alliance with Google. Together, we will bring AI technology to life for a cross-section of industries in a physical setting that facilitates experimentation, collaboration and innovation, complementing our existing Experience Centres in Egypt and India."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Deloitte

In this press release references to Deloitte are references to Deloitte in the United Kingdom. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

In the United Kingdom, Deloitte LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC303675 and its registered office at 1 New Street Square, London EC4A 3HQ, United Kingdom.

Deloitte LLP's affiliate (Deloitte Management Services Limited) is a shareholder in Deloitte EMEA BV (Deloitte EMEA). Deloitte EMEA is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL). DTTL and Deloitte EMEA do not provide services to clients. Services may be provided by other Deloitte entities within the global network of member firms, each of which are separate and independent legal entities. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

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SOURCE Google Cloud