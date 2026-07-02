Intesa Sanpaolo Brings its Digital Infrastructure to Google Cloud Regions in Italy Hosted in TIM's Data Centers

Successfully completed the strategic project that paves the way for next-generation data analytics and artificial intelligence

MILAN and TURIN, Italy, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intesa Sanpaolo Group today announced that it has successfully completed the cloud migration of its core IT systems, a landmark digital transformation project carried out in collaboration with TIM and Google Cloud. The initiative, created to make the bank's IT infrastructure faster, more secure, AI-ready, and more sustainable, has met and exceeded its technical targets.

By leveraging the two Italian Google Cloud regions in Turin and Milan, hosted in TIM's Data Centers, the program allowed for the secure and seamless migration of a fundamental part of the banking group's core IT systems.

Improved performance thanks to cloud, data centers and network connectivity

More than 800 applications were successfully migrated to Google Cloud infrastructure, and an equal number were decommissioned within the bank's physical headquarters.

Google Cloud's secure, reliable infrastructure and advanced data capabilities, combined with TIM's data centers' performance, connectivity, and expertise, served as the primary enablers of the program, allowing for the management of massive data transfers with high security standards, speed, and minimum latency between cloud environments and legacy systems. The cloud infrastructure successfully absorbed massive workload volumes, ensuring business continuity without recording any major incidents during the migration phases.

Also crucial was the end-to-end governance model managed by TIM, which made it possible to effectively mitigate risks and ensure cost control through methodical FinOps monitoring.

Massimo Proverbio, Chief Data, AI and Technology Officer at Intesa Sanpaolo, said: "This initiative has allowed us to achieve all our 2022-2025 goals and prepare for the challenges of our 2026-2029 business plan. By partnering with Google Cloud and TIM, we changed technology, reduced costs and, at the same time, laid the foundations for building Isytech, the cloud-native digital technology platform serving customers and colleagues across our Group. In this transformative journey, we have also strengthened our internal skills and hired highly specialized new colleagues. Today, we position ourselves at levels of absolute excellence in Europe in terms of solutions, innovation, and security supporting business and customers."

Elio Schiavo, Chief Enterprise & Innovative Solutions Officer at TIM, said: "The completion of this program represents a highly significant achievement for TIM Enterprise, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner supporting the country's digital transformation. Bringing the core infrastructure of a major bank like Intesa Sanpaolo to the Italian Google Cloud regions, hosted in our data centers, means ensuring data control, security, and resilience. The integration of data centers, connectivity, and cloud solutions allowed us to manage a highly complex migration while confirming operational continuity and high performance, once again confirming the excellence of our infrastructure. It is a demonstration of TIM Enterprise's ability to govern end-to-end projects and accompany businesses and public organizations on innovation paths that combine technological openness and strategic autonomy."

Raffaele Gigantino, Country Manager Italy Google Cloud, said: "For the financial services industry, modernizing core systems demands security and resilience. The successful transition of Intesa Sanpaolo's highly complex, mission-critical workloads without disruption demonstrates how innovation is possible with the right technology. Crucially, our two local cloud regions in Milan and Turin enabled Intesa Sanpaolo to fully satisfy its data residency requirements. Google Cloud's secure, sustainable, and reliable infrastructure is specifically designed to provide financial institutions with the enterprise-grade solutions required to optimize their operations today, while laying the resilient digital groundwork for next-generation platforms and advanced AI capabilities."

The technological transformation was accompanied by a major staff training plan designed to foster a true cloud-first culture within the organization: more than 3,000 Intesa Sanpaolo employees were involved, resulting in more than 170 Google Cloud certifications, including more than 60 at an advanced level.

The completion of this phase consolidates Intesa Sanpaolo's infrastructure as one of the most modern, resilient, and sustainable in the European banking landscape, creating a solid foundation for future innovation. The success of the initiative also confirms TIM as a reliable technological partner in major corporate transformations, thanks to its ability to oversee the entire IT value chain, from data center performance and connectivity to the strategic management and end-to-end orchestration of highly complex projects. Equally, it underscores Google Cloud's pivotal role as the trusted, AI-ready cloud engine behind this transformation, providing the secure, scalable, and sustainable technological backbone required to modernize critical financial institutions.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo, with €430 billion in loans and over €1.4 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of March 2026, is the largest banking group in Italy with a significant international presence. It is a European leader in wealth management and operates through an integrated Wealth Management, Protection and Advisory platform, built on fully owned product factories and distribution networks managed under full strategic control. In the ESG area, it positions itself at the top worldwide for social impact and confirms its commitment to decarbonization and supporting customers in the sustainable transition. The Bank's museum network, the Gallerie d'Italia, serves as an exhibition venue for its owned artistic heritage and culturally recognized projects.

News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/it/newsroom

X: @intesasanpaolo

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud