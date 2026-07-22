Microagi to Build Future of AI Robotics on Google Cloud

Munich-based AI startup to use Google Cloud's AI infrastructure and NVIDIA Blackwell platform to ingest massive physical datasets and train task-specific 'embodied AI' models.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and MUNICH, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microagi today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate the development of models and robotics capable of understanding and interacting with physical environments. As part of the collaboration, Microagi will use Google Cloud's advanced AI stack and the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to scale its model training workloads.

Microagi is one of Europe's fastest-growing AI startups, with technology that already supports industry leaders including Unitree and UBTECH. The company's business model is designed to accelerate robotics AI development by training task-specific models for individual robotic platforms. The company operates a unique business model designed to accelerate robotics AI development: including training task-specific models for robotic platforms.

The new partnership announced today will ensure Microagi has access to highly optimized, NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs (G4 VMs) and NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale systems (A4X Max instances) to power its model training and inference workloads. This includes Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and leading AI models to process multimodal information like video, and an overall cloud platform that can scale its applications and technology to large enterprise customers globally. This infrastructure will support Microagi's efforts to offer customizable software packages for enterprise robotics. For example, hospitality or industrial businesses will be able to procure robots pre-configured with Microagi models tailored for specific operational roles.

"Building the next generation of embodied AI requires intensive compute, a comprehensive stack of AI technologies, and deep engineering expertise," said Bercan Kilic, founder of Microagi. "Google Cloud stood out as the partner capable of supporting this massive model inference pipeline, and together with NVIDIA's hardware, it provides the foundation as we scale our business offerings."

"Google Cloud's AI stack is designed to power complex, multimodal data pipelines like Microagi's," said Dr. Itxaso Araque, Director, Digital Natives & Startups, EMEA North at Google Cloud. "By using high-performance infrastructure like the NVIDIA Blackwell platform within Google Cloud, Microagi is building a highly practical path toward deploying useful robotics in everyday commercial environments. We're proud to underpin much of this rapid advancement."

The close collaboration between Google Cloud and NVIDIA is helping Microagi train new AI workloads and optimize its training and inference pipelines. Working closely with both Google Cloud and NVIDIA engineering teams, Microagi can streamline its workflows on Google Cloud's platform and bring new products to customers more quickly.

"Robotics is becoming one of the most demanding frontiers for AI, requiring massive physical-world datasets, accelerated compute and a full-stack platform to turn models into intelligent machines," said Tobias Halloran, Director of EMEAI Startups at NVIDIA. "By running on NVIDIA Blackwell powered instances on Google Cloud, Microagi can scale the training and deployment of embodied AI systems for commercial and industrial environments."

About Microagi

Microagi, founded in 2025, is a robotics deployment company. Its platform, Atlas, fine-tunes models on a customer's own operations, drawing on Microagi's proprietary data corpus, and closes the gap between the robot that impresses in a demo and the robot that does reliable work on the line. Atlas is hardware- and model-agnostic: a neutral layer between a customer's infrastructure and frontier AI models, designed to prevent lock-in to any single vendor. Microagi is headquartered in Munich, with a research hub in Zurich and offices in London and New York.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud