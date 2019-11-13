Deloitte and ioTium Announce Working Relationship to Deliver End-to-End Solutions for Secure Industrial Internet of Things

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ioTium, a commercially deployed software infrastructure company to industrialize the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a strategic working relationship with Deloitte Australia. ioTium and Deloitte will jointly deliver the foundational infrastructure to support technology implementation and services that enable end-to-end secure digitization of industrial IoT (IIoT) platforms for Australian organizations in healthcare, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, and commercial smart buildings and cities.

As enterprises in all segments focus on digital transformation, they seek to take advantage of the business value derived from sophisticated analytics, remote access, cloud applications and more. By gathering real-time data to gain greater insights into their devices and business operations, coupled with ioTium's secure, cloud-managed and software-defined infrastructure, these organizations have the foundation to securely digitize their industrial assets. In this way they can take advantage of the data, scalability, cyber protection and connectivity benefits of digitization.

Deloitte will add its business acumen, expertise and breadth of services to ioTium's infrastructure in its target markets.

Lani Refiti, Cyber Risk Advisory Partner and Smart Cities Leader, Deloitte Australia, said, "By working with ioTium, we will be able to bring tangible outcomes to assist the organisations we are working within the region ramp to up their digitisation processes in a secure, scalable and effective operational technology environment. It will assist them to make digital transformation real."

"By working with Deloitte Australia, we will be able to integrate both our companies' strengths to deliver a secure and complete solution for industrial IoT," said Ron Victor, CEO, ioTium. "From strategic design to technology implementation to providing end-to-end service, our collaboration leverages the best from both parties to help industrial enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals."

About Deloitte

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our network of member firms is in more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 264,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Deloitte Australia

In Australia, the member firm is the Australian partnership of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and is one of Australia's leading professional services firms. Focused on the creation of value and growth and known as an employer of choice for innovative human resources programs, we are dedicated to helping our clients and our people excel. For more information, please visit our web site at www.deloitte.com.au.

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

About ioTium

ioTium is the first commercially deployed Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure company for the IIoT. Funded by GE Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Juniper Ventures, JC2 Ventures, March Capital Partners and the Fabric, ioTium is the company of choice for Fortune 500 organizations looking to enable secure, scalable IIoT deployment today. The company's solutions ensure that any machine, using any protocol, can be instantly, seamlessly and securely connected to any application residing in any cloud or data center through any network infrastructure and operator; while eliminating deployment complexity issues and minimizing network security risks. For more information, visit: http://www.iotium.io.

