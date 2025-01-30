Deloitte and May Mobility Announce Strategic Collaboration to Optimize Autonomous Transportation Services Globally

New relationship will generate insights from May Mobility's sensor and environmental data to help enhance autonomous transportation safety, efficiency, sustainability, equity and utility

NEW YORK and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and May Mobility , an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company, announced an alliance relationship to bring new data and insight offerings to market, helping to improve and optimize rider and community safety for their joint municipal and business customers.

Deloitte's 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study confirmed that consumers worldwide are looking for AV companies to prioritize safety in their autonomous transportation solutions. Deloitte and May Mobility's joint capabilities use data and analytics from May Mobility deployments to closely track safety events and help government and business customers improve safety outcomes for riders. One example of this joint capability is Deloitte's autonomous vehicle data platform, which transportation planners and operators can subscribe and receive insights, to more effectively take action and optimize autonomous mobility for their communities.

Deloitte and May Mobility first deployed insight services in 2024 as part of the Accessibili-D autonomous vehicle program in the City of Detroit. City and university researchers, including the University of Michigan, are using data and insights from Deloitte and May Mobility to optimize the AV system that helps older adults and people with disabilities (PwD) access critical services, such as doctor appointments and grocery stores. These insights can be incorporated into the autonomous vehicle plans of municipalities and businesses wherever May Mobility deploys around the globe.

"Our goal is to collaborate with May Mobility to create safer autonomous mobility by analyzing AV behavior and interactions with riders and the broader community," said Jeff Hood, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "A more trustworthy AV transportation system will create outcomes that have been the promise of the AV industry for years, such as better access to affordable and sustainable transportation."

This new collaboration, that can be deployed both domestically and internationally, combines Deloitte's data, software engineering and AI capabilities; and combines them with data from May Mobility's AV system and weather, city infrastructure and ridership data.

"Our patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology runs on-board simulations to imagine thousands of possible scenarios every second, enabling a vehicle to rapidly perform the safest action in any given scenario," said Manik Dhar, chief commercial officer for May Mobility. "Combining MPDM with Deloitte's insights platform creates another layer of analysis tailored for each unique community, resulting in an optimized mobility system for our customers."

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

