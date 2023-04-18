Deloitte and Oracle Collaborate to Deliver Better, More Connected Health Systems

Expanded technology offerings to help organizations achieve their vision of a digitally-enabled, intelligent health care system focused on better patient care and wellness

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the expansion of its operating system for health care to include implement, operate and advisory services for Oracle, a leading provider of operational and clinical technology for hospitals and health care systems worldwide. Deloitte's expanding health care technology offerings, Deloitte Health – Oracle Accelerated, are designed to keep pace with the changing world of health care, which is moving into broad ecosystems and platforms, and shifting from being driven by hospitals, providers, or insurance companies to being driven by patients.

As the industry transforms from responsive sick care to proactive wellness, the medical field needs to meet patients where they are — through mobile access and data portability and supporting providers looking to overcome thin margins and workforce challenges. In the current environment, the health care delivery system can benefit from Deloitte's industry know-how and Oracle's extensive portfolio of technology, which is uniquely positioned to become the operating system for health care.

A long-time Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member, Deloitte is working with Oracle Health to provide clients a future-ready health care delivery system through five immediate priority initiatives created to:

Modernize the Core : assisting health care organizations as they implement, operate and support a modern electronic health record (EHR) platform.

: assisting health care organizations as they implement, operate and support a modern electronic health record (EHR) platform. Rationalize and Enable Cloud Evolution : migrating clients to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and rationalizing infrastructure and applications.

: migrating clients to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and rationalizing infrastructure and applications. Improve Performance and Automate Workflows : leveraging Deloitte assets and capabilities to achieve full potential of OCI and data to improve operational and clinical workflows and outcomes.

leveraging Deloitte assets and capabilities to achieve full potential of OCI and data to improve operational and clinical workflows and outcomes. Realize Business/Operations Efficiencies : improving the back-office by integrating enterprise resource planning, clinical and human resources data together to provide operational insights.

: improving the back-office by integrating enterprise resource planning, clinical and human resources data together to provide operational insights. Drive AI-powered Insights and Actions: enable operations of an intelligent health system with optimized digital-provider and consumer workflow experiences.

Some of these initiatives are already having tangible market impacts. A large health system, and an innovative leading specialty center are engaging Deloitte Health – Oracle Accelerated for EHR, back-office transformation, AI, data, analytics and insights.

"As health care continues to shift toward patient-driven, wellness care, we believe it's important to align our offerings with the future of health care, and to lead our Oracle clients toward increasing degrees of digital transformation and human-centric, intelligent care delivery," said Hashim Simjee, global Oracle health care leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our goal is to empower consumers to control their own health care journeys while giving providers the means to deliver both better human and financial outcomes."

"Collaboration across the entire ecosystem will be critical to making health care more efficient, holistic, accessible and equitable," said Stephanie Trunzo, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. It takes organizations like Deloitte, and communities, organizations, innovators to empower health care clinicians to provide better care."

For additional information on how organizations could make the shift to building interconnected forward-looking digital systems, and how Deloitte's health care and technology experience accelerates the potential for organizations to transform into modern health care delivery systems, powered by Oracle technologies, , visit us here.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP