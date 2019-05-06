Deloitte and ServiceNow Announce New Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation for Organizations

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), a leading enterprise cloud-based provider of digital workflows, signed a new strategic agreement to accelerate organizations' enterprise digital transformation. Announced today at ServiceNow's Knowledge 2019 conference in Las Vegas, Deloitte and ServiceNow plan to jointly develop, coordinate and bring to market new products, assets and solutions built on the Now Platform® to help clients deliver seamless digital experiences across the enterprise, improve workflows and enhance productivity.

"We're excited to take our relationship with ServiceNow to a whole new level," said Janet Foutty, Chair and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This collaboration will pair Deloitte's business process transformation, organizational change management and technology implementation expertise with ServiceNow's platform to create new enterprise solutions that help drive every part of our clients' digital transformation efforts."

"Embracing cloud-based solutions to deliver great experiences and unlock productivity is a business imperative for every organization today," said John Donahoe, ServiceNow president and CEO. "Together, Deloitte and ServiceNow will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey and create business value at scale with innovative enterprise products, assets and solutions."

In addition to new technology offerings, clients will have greater access to Deloitte's IP and accelerators — best practices to deliver projects more efficiently — in an effort to improve processes, revenue, retention and productivity. The initial priority industry sectors include but are not limited to government and public services, telecommunications, media and high tech, life sciences, banking, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

The products, assets and solutions produced from this joint engagement will also harness the power of business ecosystems by collaborating with other technology and service providers to accelerate innovation and growth in strategic, creative, agile and adaptive new ways. DeloitteASSIST, a voice-enabled technology transforming patient communication for hospitals, is one example of the type of asset stemming from Deloitte's ecosystem collaboration with ServiceNow and one of the world's most popular virtual assistant providers.

As part of this agreement, Deloitte will serve as the Lead Launch Partner for ServiceNow's Finance Operations Management product. Over time, Finance Operations Management will include a variety of applications supporting digital workflows across the finance organization. The first application, Finance Close Automation, will be previewed at Knowledge 2019 and is a natural extension of ServiceNow's workflows and platform capabilities. Finance Close Automation will help finance and accounting teams digitize their workflows to reduce finance close risk, improve team satisfaction and accelerate the finance close process.

PayPal, a global technology platform and digital payments leader, is an early adopter of the Finance Close Automation application and has already seen positive results. "The ServiceNow Finance Close Automation app is an innovative new solution that brings together all aspects of the finance close process, enabling simplification, transparency, better controls and greater efficiency," said Aaron Anderson, PayPal's chief accounting officer and vice president. "With its entry into the finance arena, we believe ServiceNow will make a meaningful impact on finance departments across industries."

"This joint agreement builds upon a great foundation of success with ServiceNow and is poised to deliver innovative, new solutions that help our clients reimagine the flow of work throughout the enterprise," said Dejan Slokar, partner, Deloitte Inc. and global ServiceNow alliance leader. "Whether you're an employee, a customer or supplier we're creating an easier, more enjoyable, more connected human experience to enhance the flow of work."

