Deloitte and Tax Analysts Renew Agreement to Keep Federal Tax Law Library Publicly Accessible

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Tax LLP ("Deloitte") and Tax Analysts — the nonprofit publisher of Tax Notes products — announced today that they are extending their agreement to make Tax Notes' federal tax law library available to the general public, giving easy access to a broad array of tax laws, regulations and other key materials.

The agreement, which Deloitte and Tax Analysts first inked in 2021, is a win for tax policy transparency. In the three years since putting the Tax Notes Research federal tax law library in front of a paywall, Tax Analysts has garnered nearly 6.5 million page views, with average yearly growth of 90%, making it one of the most popular sources of tax law content. Deloitte has also integrated the tax law library into its Intela global platform, giving tax professionals and Deloitte clients another point of access to accurate, authoritative tax content.

"We consider our agreement with Deloitte an important public service, ensuring that everyone has access to a reliable source of tax laws," said Cara Griffith, president and CEO of Tax Analysts. "We've been thrilled with the response, confirming the public's desire for this information."

Through this agreement, both Deloitte and Tax Analysts have further positioned themselves as enablers of innovation in the tax industry. Deloitte's innovation teams are also leveraging Tax Analysts' content for the organization's exploratory efforts around an internal Generative AI (GenAI) Tax Research Assistant tool.

"In a time when GenAI is changing traditional workflows and enabling tax professionals to use artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, having good, clean and sound data is essential to instilling trust in the outputs," said Chuck Kosal, chief transformation and technology officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "We've seen that query results are stronger because of the validity of source material from Tax Analysts, and we are confident that this relationship is essential to empowering transformation and allowing Deloitte to continue innovating towards the future of the workplace."

Deloitte's focus on GenAI extends beyond innovation and efficiency. The organization recognizes the privacy and regulatory implications inherent in such technology advancements and is dedicated to developing AI solutions that are not only cutting edge, but also adhere to quality, risk and ethical frameworks.

Michael Berkeley, Tax Analysts' chief information officer, added, "Applications in GenAI are evolving and expanding rapidly, and it is important that Tax Analysts work with organizations like Deloitte, which appreciate intellectual property-related concerns and work collaboratively with us to address issues as they arise. Moving forward, we will continue to enrich our data to further enable GenAI applications and enhance our systems to offer innovative channels to distribute our content while protecting IP rights."

Tax Notes Research is part of an extensive suite of daily tax news, analysis, research, and reference tools. With the help of Deloitte's sponsorship, visitors to the law library can access the federal tax code, regulations, and other primary source documents, including the Internal Revenue Code of 1986; proposed, final and temporary regulations; rules for lawyers, accountants and others practicing before the IRS; Treasury Department decisions, IRS guidance, and private rulings; court and legislative documents; public comments on regulations; rate tables; and other correspondence, press releases, and miscellaneous tax documents.

