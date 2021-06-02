Deloitte and Teradata Team to Help Customers Leverage the Cloud, Accelerate Digital Transformation

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte and Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced a joint initiative to help mutual customers migrate their on-premise data management and analytics environments to the Teradata Vantage multi-cloud data platform. Deloitte, a preferred systems integrator for Vantage, will collaborate with Teradata to take the complexity out of data migration and equip organizations with the advanced capabilities of the future on cloud.

"The future of enterprise business requires enhanced speed, agility and innovation which is central to the capabilities of a cloud data analytics platform and a core piece of the Teradata Vantage platform that has distinguished them as a leader in the industry," said Ashish Verma, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Data and Analytics Modernization lead. "Together with Teradata, we've built a modernization strategy that allows new and existing Teradata customers to tap into the power of cloud and to efficiently orchestrate their data workloads seamlessly, at scale on Teradata Vantage."

Deloitte and Teradata will leverage the power of hybrid, multi-cloud environments allowing joint customers to simplify their ecosystem into a single cloud-based data analytics platform. Teradata Vantage has been recognized as an industry leader by both Gartner and Forrester Research. Coupled with Deloitte's proven track record of digital transformation and data modernization success for enterprise organizations, joint clients will experience a seamless, rapid migration from on-premise platforms to the cloud, while eliminating the data silos that cost organizations significant time and resources. The ability to migrate from Teradata's on-premise to cloud-based Vantage platform opens the opportunity for quick, seamless cross-functional data sharing across any department, at any time.

"To accelerate their digital transformation and deliver enterprise-wide business outcomes, companies need the cloud-based, high-scale data platform that efficiently analyzes data from multiple sources — Teradata Vantage uniquely provides this, with the best cost per query," said Pascal Mazure, SVP, Worldwide Alliances and Partners at Teradata. "Deloitte's deep understanding of Teradata technology made them a natural choice for this enhanced relationship, and we expect our mutual customers to benefit from this new low risk, rapid migration path to the cloud. In the end, customers gain the support of two giants in the enterprise data management space — both committed to accelerating business outcomes with agility and innovation."

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides — in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof — to get a complete view of their business. Through its strategic collaboration with Deloitte, Teradata customers can seamlessly combine Vantage with first-party cloud services to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, solving data challenges from start to scale. We help businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset. See how at teradata.com.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

