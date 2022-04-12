Deloitte and US Soccer Federation Announce Multi-year Sponsorship Renewal as Official Professional Services Provider

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and U.S. Soccer Federation announced today a multi-year sponsorship renewal continuing Deloitte's role as the Official Professional Services Provider of U.S. Soccer and Foundational Sponsor of SheBelieves. Deloitte's sponsorship supports all of U.S. Soccer's National Teams, including senior and youth Women's and Men's National Teams (listed below).

As part of the agreement, Deloitte will continue to be the presenting sponsor of the annual SheBelieves Summit which provides college-enrolled students the opportunity to engage in panel discussions, attend professional development workshops, and hear from women who are driving progress in sports, business and beyond.

"Our involvement with U.S. Soccer Federation is about advancing the sport — making it more inclusive and growing the next generation of players and fans," said Dan Helfrich, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our support of the SheBelieves Summit is one example of how with U.S. Soccer we are investing in that next generation, specifically supporting women as not only athletes, but also leaders on and off the field."

As part of the overall relationship with U.S. Soccer, Deloitte will continue to provide professional services to support the evolution of the Federation and its business needs to meet its 2030 goals and achieve its mission of becoming the preeminent sport in the United States. Deloitte will help support some of the Federation's most important business opportunities covering a range of strategic initiatives, such as developing U.S. Soccer's organization-wide sustainability strategy, defining a roadmap for the future of technology across the organization, and helping U.S. Soccer identify a world-class home for a National Training Center.

"We're thrilled to continue collaborating with Deloitte to make a lasting impact on many areas of our business on and off the field," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. "Their commitment to support women's empowerment through the SheBelieves Summit and to help us continue advancing our diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts is crucial as we look to optimize resources to help grow the game."

A sponsor of U.S. Soccer since 2019, the sponsorship renewal will help support U.S. Soccer's mission of continuing to develop soccer at all recreational and competitive levels.

Official list of teams supported by Deloitte:

Senior National Teams (Women + Men)

Under-23 (Women + Men)

Under-20 (Women + Men)

Under-19 (Women + Men)

Under-18 (Women + Men)

Under-17 (Women + Men)

Under-16 (Women + Men)

Under-15 (Women + Men)

Beach Soccer (Women + Men)

Para 7 (Women + Men)

Futsal (Men)

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

About SheBelieves

SheBelieves is a platform that encourages girls and women of all ages to accomplish their goals and dreams, in sports and beyond. SheBelieves was originally launched in the run-up to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and has since evolved into a special series of events and programming that bring a powerful message of empowerment and that of believing in yourself into communities across the nation.

