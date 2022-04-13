Deloitte announces $1 billion investment in global Sustainability & Climate practice

Key highlights:

The Deloitte Sustainability & Climate practice builds upon decades of experience and client service

The Deloitte Center for Sustainable Progress will develop and deploy the latest thought leadership, research, and solutions

Deloitte Sustainability & Climate will bring together advisory, assurance, audit, consulting, finance, and tax services and will equip Deloitte's 345,000 professionals and client network with the skillset and knowledge to further this societal imperative

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced a significant expansion and investment in Deloitte Sustainability & Climate, a global practice serving clients as they define a path to a more sustainable future. Deloitte's Sustainability & Climate capabilities will support clients as they redefine their strategies, embed sustainability into their operations, meet tax, disclosure, and regulatory requirements, and help them accelerate transformation of their organizations and value chains. Building upon decades of sustainability and climate client service, Deloitte is assembling one of the largest global networks of sustainability experience including an investment of US$1 billion in client-related services, data-driven research, and assets and capabilities.

"Taking action on climate change and sustainability more broadly is not a choice. It's an imperative. And we all have a role to play. But it's the business community that's best positioned to lead the way on this," says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. "We have the resources, skills and influence to help build stronger and more sustainable communities. And it's our collective environmental and societal footprint that has the potential to make or break this decade of action. This is why we developed Deloitte Sustainability & Climate. It is our way of not only holding ourselves accountable for accelerating progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and commitments of the Paris Agreement, but effectively facilitating action across the business community."

The global practice will help clients to transform at scale with the launch of the new Deloitte Center for Sustainable Progress (DCSP). In collaboration with leading academic, policy, business, and governmental organizations, the DCSP network will focus on holistic, results-oriented thought leadership, data driven analysis, and accountability reporting to guide organizations through their sustainability journeys.

Deloitte will also build on its efforts of empowering individuals as part of its WorldClimate strategy by offering a robust curriculum of sustainability training courses to all 345,000 professionals along with its clients and suppliers. The curriculum will be offered virtually and through the network of Deloitte Universities.

Jennifer Steinmann will serve as the first-ever Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Leader. "We believe a better future is possible and getting there will depend on a profound and lasting change in attitude and behavior," says Steinmann. "Deloitte is committed to helping clients move from sustainability and climate commitments to action. We will do so by working with organizations to create a transformation plan as well as helping drive collaboration across a broader ecosystem―of suppliers, clients and customers, policymakers, and alliance partners across industries."

Learn more about Deloitte's own sustainability and climate commitments and actions:

Deloitte's carbon reduction goals are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Deloitte has committed to all three core initiatives of the Climate Group supporting the advancement of renewable electricity (RE100), electric vehicles adoption (EV100) and energy efficiency/productivity (EP100).

Deloitte is a member of the First Movers Coalition and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and Punit Renjen , Deloitte Global CEO, is a member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate leaders.

, Deloitte Global CEO, is a member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate leaders. Through WorldImpact, Deloitte has invested a total of USD $223M in our communities throughout FY2021, with a combined total of $1.15B in societal investments through FY2017 and FY2021.

Please visit Deloitte's website to learn more about Deloitte's Sustainability & Climate services and Deloitte's WorldClimate and WorldImpact strategies.

