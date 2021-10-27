Deloitte Announces $250,000 Master of Accountancy Scholarship Program With Louisiana Tech and Grambling State Universities

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte announced the creation of a $250,000 scholarship program to help fund the cost of tuition for students from Grambling State University who are seeking a Master of Accountancy (MAcc) degree from Louisiana Tech University's College of Business. The announcement further showcases the global professional services organization's commitment to increasing diversity within the accounting profession.

As previously announced last fall, Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University — a long-standing HBCU located five miles from Louisiana Tech's campus — signed a memorandum of understanding that provides an accelerated pathway for Grambling students to achieve a degree that is not provided at their undergraduate institution. This agreement allows Louisiana Tech and Grambling to provide their shared students with the education, resources and support they need to sit for the CPA exam and launch successful careers.

Because financial aid packages will not transfer from institutions in Louisiana, senior accounting majors at Grambling State are required to self-fund their coursework at Louisiana Tech. Prior to Deloitte's scholarship program investment, scholarships and graduate assistantships were primarily funded by Louisiana Tech alumni in order to lift the financial burden for these students.

"The scholarships from Deloitte will be a game changer on multiple levels and we are thrilled to team with Louisiana Tech and Grambling State through this program," said Stephen Metoyer, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Deloitte Tax LLP and graduate of Louisiana Tech University. "By eliminating the financial barrier many students face when seeking access to higher education, not only do we anticipate helping to diversify and grow the regional accounting workforce, it is our earnest hope that many graduates of this program will go on to become tomorrow's leaders of the accounting profession, fueling the long-term change we are seeking. This investment complements other bold initiatives we are undertaking, including our Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable (MADE) and Deloitte Tax Scholars programs."

"We are truly grateful for Deloitte investment in this innovative pathway to our Master of Accountancy," said Dr. Chris Martin, dean of Louisiana Tech's College of Business. "Our collaboration with Grambling — and now Deloitte — is a testament to the importance of investing in shared student success that will benefit the field by providing highly qualified accounting professionals who will diversify the field. We look forward to expanding this model to other HBCUs in the future to continue to increase diversity of thought and opportunities in the accounting profession."

"Deloitte's support of our shared MAcc students will help create greater success and opportunity for them," said Dr. Les Guice, president of Louisiana Tech. "Together, we will help many students achieve their academic goals, and I know they will then make a positive impact on our region and state."

"We are thrilled our students have the opportunity to pursue MAcc courses while still enrolled at Grambling, giving them a decided edge while preparing for the CPA exam and ultimately earning a masters from the esteemed Louisiana Tech," said Dr. Donald White, dean of the College of Business at Grambling State University. "Students and faculty at Grambling are thankful to Deloitte for their support of this program that will benefit accounting students for generations."

"We are grateful for Deloitte's investment in our students," said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. "Their support of our accountancy students reflects their commitment to a highly trained and diverse workforce."

The investment from Deloitte's scholarship program will be used to fund graduate assistantships, undergraduate tuition at Louisiana Tech University (up to nine credit hours to support concurrent MAcc studies), and graduate tuition at Louisiana Tech University (up to 30 credit hours to support MAcc completion). Students who are interested in learning more about the concurrent program requirements can do so here.

