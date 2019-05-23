Deloitte Announces Enhancements to Digital Bank Asset Powered by the Salesforce Platform

LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Salesforce World Tour London, Deloitte today announced enhancements to its Digital Bank asset — produced by the Deloitte Digital Assets and Solutions Group (ASG) — to augment the customer experience for banks and banking customers. New product developments include integrating Salesforce Einstein Analytics technology to unlock insights and increase conversion of new customer upsell opportunities, as well as a new Private Banking segment designed to enhance productivity and enable banks to engage more holistically with customers.

Built on the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud platform, Digital Bank is a pre-configured digital banking accelerator that enables retail and commercial banks to deliver customers banking solutions that are tailored to their individual needs, behaviors and patterns. The offering comes integrated with a wide range of leading cloud vendors and fintechs, providing banks with an ecosystem of pre-integrated partner technologies.

"Customer expectations are transforming the way they interact with their financial institutions today. From mobile banking to data privacy, it's important for banks to establish and maintain trust with customers and deliver tailored digital banking solutions so customers feel valued and understood," said Kevin Walsh, partner, Deloitte U.K. "Deloitte's deep experience in banking and Salesforce's technology offers our clients a differentiated solution in the market."

Digital Bank's capabilities and potential benefits include:

Digitizes client interaction processes designed so banks can onboard customers faster, simplify engagement for front line employees, and reduce manual tasks ultimately saving time for customers.





Enables key banking processes that offers banks a one stop shop via API links and helps tailor solutions to customers — creating an efficient customer experience, potentially leading to new sales for banks.





Connects with customers virtually anywhere, across any device — simplifying digital banking for customers by enabling them to interact with their bank on the platform that suits them best.

The evolution of Digital Bank is an example of the type of industry-specific technology asset created by the Deloitte Digital ASG, which develops new products built on the Salesforce platform to help organizations improve their engagement with customers, as well as day-to-day operations. Cloud4M, a pre-configured, pre-integrated software designed to simplify the information technology decision making process and create the best customer experience, is another ASG solution for the manufacturing industry.

"Customer centricity is crucial to transforming the banking experience in the digital age," said Leon Mangan, senior vice president EMEA and LATAM, alliances channels at Salesforce. "It's exciting to watch Deloitte innovate with Digital Bank, taking personalization to a new level and better serving customers in a simpler way."

Deloitte Digital will debut the enhanced Digital Bank offering with an immersive in-person experience at Salesforce World Tour London on May 23, 2019. Attendees can also join the breakout session "Gear up for the future of Manufacturing with Deloitte's Cloud4M" for more on the manufacturing accelerator. To learn more about Deloitte Digital's ASG-powered offerings, visit the Deloitte Lounge (E16 space) or view the Digital Bank and Cloud4M sections on Deloitte.com.

