Deloitte Announces Flagship Enterprise "Safe Passage" Program powered by Amazon Web Services for SAP Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte is excited to launch the "Safe Passage" program in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) — a portfolio of services and solutions designed to help SAP®-enabled companies to evolve towards becoming a Kinetic Enterprise™ — always ready-to-respond amidst the rapid evolution of business, technology, industry, economic and geopolitical environments. Recognizing that each company's cloud journey is unique, "Safe Passage" provides SAP customers with multiple paths to realize additional value from AWS:

Move "any SAP" to Cloud now — Leverage the Deloitte and AWS SAP Migration Factory powered by Deloitte ATADATA to move SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA®, Hybris or any other SAP application to run on AWS. Fast migration to SAP S/4HANA — Whether migrating SAP ECC (SAP S/4HANA brownfield) or implementing a new SAP S/4HANA system (SAP S/4HANA greenfield), leverage Deloitte SAP implementation experience, tools and assets leveraging AWS technical expertise to transition and maximize benefit from SAP S/4HANA. Realize business value by embracing Deloitte and AWS SAP innovation — Innovate around your SAP environment by working with Deloitte and AWS to utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and other AWS services to maximize your SAP investment.

"There is a large number of SAP workloads running on AWS," said Darwin Deano, principal and global SAP chief technology officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte is a leading SAP-enabled transformation organization with industry leading practices and business innovation. Together, we have the capability to help our SAP customers shape their cloud journey."

"Safe Passage" No.1: Move "any SAP" to cloud now

With the "Safe Passage" program, Deloitte and AWS collaborated to allow customers to more rapidly embrace cloud for any SAP application. Deloitte brings its Total Cloud Value Calculator tool to help clients better understand the complete business case for moving to cloud, beyond potential information technology savings. Deloitte Tax LLP can help clients explore potential options to recover some of the cloud migration cost through various federal and state credits and incentive programs. Combined with AWS financial incentives for SAP customers, the value proposition for SAP on AWS is meaningful.

The Deloitte and AWS SAP Migration Factory will help streamline the transition of nearly "any SAP" to AWS. The SAP Migration Factory is an industrialized and cost-efficient offering designed to allow customers to effectively transform to a cloud-enabled business including Deloitte SAP capabilities and ATADATA specialists along with AWS professionals to guide customers on their AWS journey.

"Safe Passage" No.2: Fast migration to SAP S/4HANA

Whether migrating SAP ECC (S/4HANA brownfield) or implementing a new SAP S/4HANA system (SAP S/4HANA greenfield), the "Safe Passage" program is designed to help clients move to SAP S/4HANA expediently. For brownfield clients, the program includes a rapid technical migration leveraging data and configuration. This fast migration for nearly "any Field" leverages: Deloitte's SAP Platform Analyzer and AWS FAST methodology, Deloitte Data Accelerator for SAP S/4HANA with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) capabilities, Deloitte ATADATA cloud discovery and migration suite and AWS Service Catalog, along with many more. For greenfield clients, "Safe Passage" includes the Deloitte Kinetic Enterprise start-up solution which leverages intelligent automation to accelerate new implementations on SAP S/4HANA.

Pavan Srivastava, principal and SAP cloud leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP, said, "Some clients may start big with a full business case incorporating tax benefits for a broad SAP transformation. Other clients pursue a more targeted conversation about simple SAP cloud migration or adopt an accelerated greenfield implementation through intelligent automation. Regardless of the scenario, Deloitte and AWS can help make it simple, fast and cost optimized."

"Safe Passage" No.3: Realize business value by embracing Deloitte and AWS SAP innovation

"Safe Passage" builds on the successful history of enterprise innovative collaboration between Deloitte and AWS – from InsurCloud to ConvergeHealth and more recently, Smart Factory Fabric, AWS Data Exchange, and many more. For SAP clients, AWS powers the underlying cloud infrastructure for the Deloitte Reimagine Platform – a portfolio of 60+ SAP cloud apps for IoT, machine learning and advanced analytics that deliver measurable business value.

"The Deloitte Reimagine Platform is one of the reasons Deloitte won the SAP Pinnacle award for Digital Partner of the Year," says Deano, "and it runs on AWS!"

As part of "Safe Passage," Deloitte is expanding the Deloitte Reimagine Platform to deliver new applications that run exclusively on AWS. For example, the Deloitte IoT-Enabled Blockchain with SAP on AWS is designed to optimize product traceability while protecting transparency through transactional integrity using native AWS services like Amazon QuickSight and AWS Lambda.

Bas Kamphuis, director for Strategic ISV, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said "Deloitte and AWS have a strong track record of innovation for SAP-enabled companies. We are unified in our pursuit of what's best for our customers and that is why we collaborated for the Safe Passage SAP cloud services."

Unrelenting focus on Customer Value

Customers who want to define their cloud strategy for SAP are faced with countless options and competing — any business or IT executive can be overwhelmed or worse, paralyzed in indecision. Deloitte and AWS came together to help customers navigate these decisions in a cost-effective, efficient manner.

"Customer value has always been our true north," said Abdi Goodarzi, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. SAP practice leader. "This is not only a cloud conversation or SAP conversation, this is about helping our clients realize value from their transformation; making an impact that matters. I am very excited to see our customers win with the Safe Passage SAP cloud services."

To learn more about how Deloitte and AWS can help any business that uses SAP solutions to become a kinetic enterprise through the "Safe Passage" cloud services, please contact Deloitte at sap@deloitte.com.

