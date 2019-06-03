Deloitte Announces Mike Canning as New Leader of its Government and Public Services Practice

Canning takes helm of 15,000-person team, focus on innovation and human-center experience

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced Mike Canning, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, as the new leader of its government and public services practice, effective today. Canning succeeds Dan Helfrich, who is now the chairman and chief executive officer of Deloitte Consulting LLP. Canning will lead the nearly 15,000-person practice, which provides consulting, risk and financial advisory services to 47 states, cabinet-level agencies in the U.S. government as well as at higher education and nonprofit organizations.

"Mike has a demonstrated history of serving several of our largest and most complex commercial and government clients with distinction," said Joseph Ucuzoglu, chief executive officer, Deloitte US. "I am confident that he is well positioned to lead our government and public services practice as we work to further differentiate our leading capabilities in this important market."

"Mike's role as the new government and public services leader is the perfect example of how we bring together people from both the public and private sectors to help solve our clients' most difficult challenges," said Dan Helfrich, chairman and chief executive officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and former government and public services leader. "Taking lessons, tools or solutions from the private sector to the public sector, and vice versa, means greater impact for our clients and more opportunities for our people. Under Mike's strong leadership, that approach will only strengthen and continue to differentiate us in the marketplace."

"In the nearly 20 years since we created the government practice, we have built a talented team dedicated to listening to our clients' issues and developing solutions to drive mission outcomes," said Canning. "To build on our success, a major focus of mine will be on human-centered design and helping our government clients get closer to the citizen. What drives innovation is figuring out what best motivates, connects or engages a citizen. The more we concentrate on what impacts the citizen, the more our clients, and in turn, the citizen will benefit."

Canning most recently led one of the organization's largest and most complex clients and serves on the Deloitte U.S. board of directors. He also serves as chair of Deloitte's global committee and a member of the strategy and governance committees on the U.S. board of directors. Over his career, Canning has specialized in helping health plan organizations solve major issues including strategic planning; merger and acquisition activities; business transformations; and implementation of large-scale projects. Starting out as a research analyst in Deloitte's Detroit office, Canning first joined Deloitte in 1988.

Canning holds a Bachelor of Arts from Oberlin College and Bachelor of Music from Oberlin Conservatory of Music as well as a Master in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He currently serves the boards of directors for New Profit and Celebrity Series of Boston.

Canning resides with his family in the Boston area. His primary office will be in Arlington, Virginia, but he will regularly be on the road to meet with clients and project teams across the U.S.

