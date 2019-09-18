Deloitte Announces Registration Now Open for IMPACT 2020, a Leading Conference for Human Capital Professionals

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has announced the opening of registration for IMPACT 2020, one of the year's most impactful events for human capital leaders. Now in its 13th year, IMPACT attracts more than 700 leaders from across the globe to explore the technologies, trends and strategies to help human capital professionals navigate today's ever-changing economic and business landscape. The conference will feature a sponsor showcase where top technology vendors will highlight their products and technology offerings.

IMPACT 2020 is the marquee event for Deloitte's human capital consulting practice and will be held at The Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. Attendees will explore Deloitte's latest insights and market experience, connect with Deloitte's team of Bersin™ analysts and human capital consulting leaders, network with industry influencers and hear from some of the nation's leading human capital speakers.

This year's event will feature authors Dan Pink and Shawn Achor. Pink is a New York Times bestselling author of "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing and A Whole New Mind," and is an expert in the fields of business, work and behavior. Achor, also a New York Times bestseller, conducted research on happiness, stress and human potential that has led him to collaborate with more than one-third of the Fortune 100 companies.

"IMPACT has established itself as a cornerstone event for those in the human capital industry. Our event helps leaders anticipate and prepare for the ever-tightening labor market, technological advances that have the potential to disrupt business, and the growing skills shortages facing leaders today," said Michael Gretczko, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and national offering leader, human capital as a service. "This year's event will be more pivotal than ever, as business leaders continue to implement new and revolutionary technology strategies to help future proof their organizations."

The conference will focus on four tracks to prepare leaders:

Leading: Influence and Impact at All Levels – Guides 21 st -century leaders through the newest wave of disruptive change, networks of teams and emerging technologies that require new models of leadership at all levels and modern leadership strategies that draw upon critical capabilities such as demonstrating vulnerability, inspiring followership, finding opportunity in ambiguity and uncertainty, and cultivating a compelling human-centered experience in the workplace.

– Guides 21 -century leaders through the newest wave of disruptive change, networks of teams and emerging technologies that require new models of leadership at all levels and modern leadership strategies that draw upon critical capabilities such as demonstrating vulnerability, inspiring followership, finding opportunity in ambiguity and uncertainty, and cultivating a compelling human-centered experience in the workplace. Working: New Paradigms and Essential Capabilities – Provides a closer look at the ways digitalization and the future of work are creating new approaches to job design, human capabilities and the deployment and redeployment of an expanded and more diverse workforce.

– Provides a closer look at the ways digitalization and the future of work are creating new approaches to job design, human capabilities and the deployment and redeployment of an expanded and more diverse workforce. Organizing : Adaptable Teams and Operating Models – Examines how industry trends are driving a need for reinvention and greater adaptability in operating models, a bigger focus on team composition and more continuous, data-driven approaches to modern organizational design.

: – Examines how industry trends are driving a need for reinvention and greater adaptability in operating models, a bigger focus on team composition and more continuous, data-driven approaches to modern organizational design. Connecting: Bridging Ecosystems and Fostering Collaboration – Underscores the ability of connections both within and beyond the organization to enhance the human experience and position the enterprise for sustainable leadership in business markets and on social issues.

During IMPACT 2020, Deloitte will unpack the 10th annual Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends report, outlining the things that are — or should be — top of mind for the industry over the next year.

To take advantage of early bird pricing, register for IMPACT 2020 before Jan. 15, 2020. To learn more or to register, click here.

About Dan Pink

Daniel H. Pink is the author of six provocative books — including his newest,"When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing," which spent four months on The New York Times bestseller list and was named a best book of 2018 by Amazon, iBooks, Goodreads and several more outlets. His other books include the long-running New York Times bestseller "A Whole New Mind" and the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers "Drive and To Sell is Human."

His books have won multiple awards, have been translated into 39 languages, and have sold 3 million copies worldwide. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his family.

About Shawn Achor

Shawn Achor is The New York Times bestselling author of "The Happiness Advantage and Before Happiness." He spent 12 years at Harvard, where he won over a dozen distinguished teaching awards, and delivered lectures on positive psychology in the most popular class at Harvard. Achor graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and earned a master's degree from Harvard Divinity School in Christian and Buddhist ethics.

Achor has since become one of the world's leading experts on the connection between happiness and success. Achor has now worked with over a third of the Fortune 100 companies, and with organizations like the NFL, the Pentagon and the U.S. Treasury. To do his work, Achor has traveled to 51 countries, speaking to farmers in Zimbabwe, CEOs in China, doctors in Dubai and schoolchildren in South Africa. In 2014, Oprah Winfrey did a two hour interview with him on the science of happiness and meaning. His research on happiness made the cover of Harvard Business Review, his TED talk is one of the most popular of all time with over 11 million views, and his lecture airing on PBS has been seen by millions.

