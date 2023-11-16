Deloitte Announces Strategic Agreement With Autonomy to Provide Sustainable and Accessible Mobility

News provided by

Deloitte Consulting LLP

16 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

The relationship aims to enhance electric vehicle adoption by providing affordable, flexible, and sustainable solutions that can accelerate time to market for vehicle subscription services

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Autonomy, a leading automotive subscription company, announced a strategic agreement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by making them more accessible and affordable.

This new collaboration expands Deloitte's service offering for clients seeking to bring mobility subscription models to market in less time. Autonomy's scalable technology platform can provide flexible alternatives to consumers outside of traditional loans or leases and can be effectively integrated into a company's existing offerings.

A recent Deloitte report focused on the future of automotive mobility highlighted high prices as a barrier to EV adoption as well as the need for economically inclusive solutions.

Though companies may not be able to control macro-economic drivers, they can offer convenient, digital-first mobility options to monetize vehicles over their lifecycle, unlock new customers, and help meet sustainability targets. Businesses may also benefit from subscription services by offering a lower barrier to entry for consumers looking for a greener mobility solution.

"Electric vehicles are a key enabler of a future of sustainable mobility, yet they are not accessible to many," said Rodolfo Dominguez, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. automotive technology practice leader. "This agreement with Autonomy can help businesses adopt and integrate fully digitized, scalable and sustainable mobility solutions. This is another hallmark example of the investment Deloitte is making towards a commitment to sustainability."

According to the same Deloitte report, customer demand is changing towards flexible and usage-based products, with half of surveyed U.S. consumers wanting the convenience that comes with consolidating monthly mobility-related payments. The agreement between Deloitte and Autonomy can help provide an innovative alternative to ownership with a subscription-based service.

"Our goal is to erase the carbon tire tracks of yesterday while charting a sustainable path forward," said Scott Painter, CEO and founder of Autonomy. "Subscription is a testament to our collective commitment to weaving convenience, affordability and environmental responsibility into the fabric of mobility."

More information is available here. Click the following links to view our recent "Future of automotive mobility to 2035" study, "Evolving beyond car ownership" report and "2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study."

About Autonomy
Autonomy is a mission-driven company that uses technology to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more accessible and affordable. The company was founded by Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, disruptors in the auto retail, finance, and insurance industries who pioneered the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category with the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, Fair. Building upon that experience, Autonomy is up-leveling its commitment to carbon neutrality and financial inclusion. Its customers have driven over 11 million miles to date, saving more than 9.7 million pounds of CO2 from being emitted into the earth's atmosphere. Easier to qualify for than a lease, its low commitment, 100% digital solution allows people to pay monthly on their credit card and aims to get more people driving EVs who otherwise might not be eligible or interested in traditional lease or loan products. And unlike leases of loans, everyone who qualifies is charged the same rate regardless of FICO score. Autonomy believes that the future of mobility is electric. It exists to enable that transition more rapidly through innovations in technology, finance, and insurance. Autonomy relies on partnerships with Electric Vehicle manufacturers and large automotive retailers to bring easier and more affordable ways for people to access electric vehicles. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP

Also from this source

Deloitte Convenes AWS, Ballmer Group, Elenco, National Math & Science Initiative, Siemens and Wichita State University to Advance STEM Education for Students in Underserved Communities

Deloitte Convenes AWS, Ballmer Group, Elenco, National Math & Science Initiative, Siemens and Wichita State University to Advance STEM Education for Students in Underserved Communities

Key takeaways Program is active in 75+ U.S. middle and high schools; more than 2,230 rover kits have impacted 10,000+ students, with plans for...
Deloitte Expands SAP® Business Technology Platform With Generative AI to Deliver Services and Solutions Focused on Outcomes and Client Value

Deloitte Expands SAP® Business Technology Platform With Generative AI to Deliver Services and Solutions Focused on Outcomes and Client Value

Today Deloitte announced it is strategically expanding its practices for SAP® Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) to build and deliver Generative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.