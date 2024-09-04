Deloitte, AuditBoard Announce Integration With SAP

Deloitte creates offering to connect SAP and AuditBoard Solutions;

Integration helps enhance operational efficiencies and provide connected view of audit and SOX data

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, a leader in audit and assurance, consulting, tax and risk advisory services, and AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance and ESG management today announced the launch of a custom integration between AuditBoard's connected risk platform and enterprise software provider, SAP, to advise clients to address a clear market need to drive more transparency in risk and controls. This offering is the latest development from Deloitte and AuditBoard's strategic alliance.

Specifically, the integration connects SAP's Governance, Risk and Compliance Process Control module with AuditBoard's Internal Audit & Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) solutions, streamlining the sharing of information and results across multiple teams and levels within an organization's structure. By automating information sharing, the integration enables users to achieve enhanced operational efficiencies and potentially benefit from a connected view of audit and SOX data, creating a single source of truth across the business.

"This customized integration allows for effective coordination between two distinct purpose-built solutions, SAP and AuditBoard, to help organizations maintain data consistency and reduce manual data replication errors within their essential governance, risk and controls related practices and procedures," said Lindsay Rosenfeld, Audit & Assurance partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and National Governance, Risk and Controls leader. "This offering provides clients increased accuracy and reliability of data while also reducing risks of discrepancies that can arise from manual data replication processes."

Valued by clients for its innovative platform and intuitive user experience, AuditBoard has experienced strong growth by helping organizations of all sizes address their governance, risk, and controls (GRC) needs through a Connected Risk™ approach. AuditBoard was again ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which honors the most innovative and fastest-growing companies across North America, for the fifth year in a row.

"We're thrilled to help our customers maintain data consistency by joining Deloitte in this valuable integration with SAP," said Tom Schmit, chief revenue officer at AuditBoard. "Our shared customers will now have access to the stream of reliable data they need to drive their GRC programs, and companies, forward."

Deloitte and AuditBoard launched their strategic alliance in October 2021. The alliance has helped hundreds of clients create and transform their vital governance, risk and controls practices spanning audit, risk, compliance and ESG functions.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance and ESG management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

