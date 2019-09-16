Deloitte Becomes a SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud Provider for SAP S/4HANA on Hyperscale Cloud Platforms

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it has formed an agreement with SAP to serve as a certified cloud managed services provider of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud in hyperscale computing environments.

Deloitte will provide a range of services to help clients deploy, run and manage SAP solutions on hyperscale cloud platforms.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is a scalable, secure, managed private cloud solution designed to help organizations unlock the full value of the in-memory SAP HANA database and the solutions that rely on it — including SAP S/4HANA®, SAP ERP and numerous SAP HANA based business applications.

"Many businesses that use SAP solutions are moving to the cloud, taking full advantage of the flexibility and scalability that it provides," said Abdi Goodarzi, U.S. SAP practice leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Hyperscale cloud environments become especially attractive as data continues to grow — and as companies continue to rely on data to generate insights and improve the customer experience. Today's companies understand that they need more than traditional on-premises data centers and hosting services. They need scalable, innovative cloud infrastructure and partners who can help them get the most out of their investments in cloud and SAP solutions. Deloitte's cloud management framework, OpenCloud, can help by providing clients with a secure and integrated view of managed services across all hyperscale platforms. The new agreement with SAP should make it even easier for organizations to simplify the cloud transformation journey and the move to SAP S/4HANA."

Under the agreement, businesses that use SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud can choose Deloitte as their default provider of cloud managed services in hyperscale environments.

"We are thrilled to be a hyperscale services provider. In this role, Deloitte can better help clients reimagine their businesses, accelerate digital enterprise transformation, and innovate at scale," said Pavan Srivastava, U.S. SAP Cloud leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte already provides application management services to many SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud clients. The new agreement adds cloud managed services to the mix, allowing us to provide end-to-end support, build the intelligent enterprise and enable clients to use their data to its fullest in today's experience economy."

Additionally, the agreement opens a path for businesses that use SAP solutions to explore new services and capabilities.

"We work with businesses that use SAP solutions in the hyperscale cloud to help them identify the potential for new value in their data, in their core business operations, and elsewhere," Srivastava said. "We can help companies realize the impact of SAP solutions by leveraging the Deloitte Reimagine Platform, the SAP Cloud Platform and various intelligent technologies, such as machine intelligence or IoT, for example — or activate new business models, incorporate complementary technologies into their SAP environments, and collaborate more easily with their partners."

The agreement is also significant for businesses that use SAP solutions in their move to the next generation SAP S/4HANA Cloud offering — in which a client can use SAP application software and support hyperscale infrastructure and cloud managed services in a subscription model.

"SAP S/4HANA can run in a private cloud environment on SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud," said Schaffer Hilton, Global SAP lead client service partner and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As businesses move toward SAP S/4HANA, this new agreement between SAP and Deloitte will help ensure they have access to a rich ecosystem of services to support their cloud journeys."

For more information on Deloitte's relationship with SAP, visit www.deloitte.com/SAP, or contact SAP@deloitte.com.

Deloitte, an SAP global services partner, takes a "business first" approach to help clients innovate amid disruption and transform the enterprise with SAP technologies —to help reimagine "everything" and deliver the outcomes required to survive and thrive in the digital era. Each day across the globe, Deloitte's team of more than 23,000 professionals is working with leaders across industries to explore the art of the possible with SAP solutions—and to take action. With an SAP relationship that dates to 1989, Deloitte has helped more than 3,500 clients efficiently enable SAP solutions and realize business value from those investments. Multiple awards—including 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Awards for Digital Partner of the Year and Purpose Driven Partner Application of the Year—demonstrate Deloitte's leadership in helping clients deliver measurable results with SAP solutions.

SOURCE Deloitte

