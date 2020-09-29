Deloitte Canada Expands its Cyber Vulnerability Threat Management Offerings with Qualys VMDR

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that its game-changing Qualys VMDR® (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) will be available via Deloitte Canada's Cyber Risk Services offering.

Deloitte Canada clients now have access to the Qualys VMDR app as part of a holistic solution to meet their Vulnerability Threat Management (VTM) requirements and provide visibility across their entire hybrid IT environment. Qualys Cloud Agents are embedded and fully integrated with the Deloitte Cyber Intelligence Center via API's to deliver asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability assessment including configuration controls, threat prioritization and patch detection to Deloitte customers.

"Providing our clients with 24-7 state-of-the-art protection is important to us, and we're pleased to offer Qualys VMDR through our Cyber Intelligence Centre," said Rocco Galletto, partner, Cyber Risk Services at Deloitte. "Qualys VMDR is a key enhancement to our offering that will help us quickly discover, assess, prioritize and patch any critical vulnerabilities that make their way to the client IT environments and be an indispensable tool as we work to help our clients solve their most complex cyber risk challenges."

"Deloitte is one of Canada's top-ranked managed security services providers known for its state-of-the-art Cyber Risk Services," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "With VMDR, Deloitte can now offer its clients a more holistic vulnerability and threat management solution to give them full visibility across their hybrid IT environments, drastically reducing the time to remediate or mitigate critical vulnerabilities."

About Qualys VMDR

The game-changing Qualys VMDR app is built from the ground up to seamlessly bring together discovery, assessment, detection and response into a single cloud-based app — significantly accelerating the ability of organizations to respond to threats, and effectively prevent breaches. This workflow is accomplished from a single console with orchestration built-in – thus drastically reducing exposure time, saving precious human resources and allowing you to consolidate your stack in record time. VMDR is a pure cloud-based solution that makes deployment simple, and pricing is unique as it is asset-based, making it easier to procure.

About Deloitte Cyber Intelligence Center

Deloitte Canada has four fully-operational Cyber Intelligence Centres (CICs) in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary. These centres bring together leading experts in cyber risk with state-of-the-art technology to offer a full suite of managed security services including customized, integrated services like incident response and threat intelligence around the clock.

Additional Resources



Learn about VMDR

Read about the Qualys Cloud Platform

Visit Deloitte Canada at www.deloitte.ca/cyber

at www.deloitte.ca/cyber Follow Qualys on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Qualys: One Cloud Platform – One Agent – One Global View

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



Media Contact:

Tami Casey

Qualys

(650) 801-6196

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualys.com

