Deloitte Cloud Institute Announces the Launch of its Fellowship Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Cloud Institute has today announced the launch its fellowship program, a collaboration between Deloitte and leading academics and innovators. The program furthers Deloitte's commitment to investing in its skilled cloud workforce with the goal of helping clients reimagine their business and technology future by fully realizing the potential of cloud and disruptive technologies.

Mahadev Satyanarayanan (Satya) will serve as the program's first Deloitte Cloud Institute Fellow. Satya is the Carnegie Group University Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University and is credited with many of the advances in edge computing, distributed systems and Internet of Things, among other achievements. His research is focused on performance, scalability, availability and trust challenges in computing systems, from the cloud to the mobile edge.

"At Deloitte, we are constantly seeking new ways to amplify the full potential of technologies, data, operations, markets and most importantly, people," said Ranjit Bawa, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. cloud leader. "We are thrilled to welcome Satya into this one-of-a-kind program, as we kick off a fellowship program centered around applied cloud innovation and industry use case-based experiential learning."

"I look forward to the opportunity to apply my many years of experience to help Deloitte magnify the impact of the Deloitte Cloud Institute on Deloitte's people and clients," said Satya.

"The Cloud Institute has recognized that we're undergoing a shift in the cloud revolution, and our people are what will ultimately enable us to empower clients to harness the full array of offerings cloud can provide," said Myke Miller, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and dean of the Deloitte Cloud Institute. "As we adapt to the evolving business landscape, our deep technology experience and culture of learning will continue to set our program apart and provide exceptional cloud service."

"Collaborating with such a forward-thinking academic as Satya will enrich our program, the experience of our professionals, and help us to continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients," said Kate Kustermann Rivera, senior manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and the cloud capability development leader for the Institute.

The program was recognized in September with a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for Excellence in Learning in the category of Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

