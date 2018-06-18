Deloitte ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect™ Now Integrates Apple HealthKit, CareKit and ResearchKit

In addition, Deloitte is expanding its Apple practice, a dedicated team of health care app developers in the Deloitte Digital studios. "This dedicated team of UI, UX and iOS engineers will specialize in developing health care-specific digital apps to transform the patient experience," said Mike Brinker, global Deloitte Digital leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"There is a convergence happening across the health care ecosystem and Apple devices help put the patient at the center in full control of their health information. The digitization and consumerization of health care is changing all aspects of the industry including the way patients, providers and life sciences innovators interact," said Brett Davis, ConvergeHEALTH general manager and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We are committed to improving patient lives through our investments in ConvergeHEALTH platforms such as Patient Connect, which enable the individual to digitally connect with their care and improve their patient journey."

"Patients' expectations for more personalized services are one of the driving forces behind health care's overall transformation toward more patient-centric care models. By integrating ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect, which supports 300,000 patients globally, with Apple's health frameworks, care coordinators can better manage their patient population by proactively engaging with their patients using their Apple devices and meeting those growing patient expectations," said Chris Zant, life sciences global digital and patient engagement leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

According to recent publications, digitally connected patient-centric platforms can improve the patient experience and possibly outcomes. iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and their associated apps are playing an increasingly impactful role in improving patient lives by making health data available to their caregivers and, ultimately, for future research and innovation. By integrating with ConvergeHEALTH Patient Connect, life sciences innovators have an opportunity to engage and support patients in new ways.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-convergehealth-patient-connect-now-integrates-apple-healthkit-carekit-and-researchkit-300667621.html

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com/us

