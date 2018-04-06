Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC Advises Donan Solutions, LLC on its Divestiture of HVAC Forensics to Consolidated Claims Group, LLC

Founded in 1947, Donan is one of the largest forensic investigation firms in the United States, with offices across the country and diverse service offerings, including forensic engineering, fire investigation, component testing, litigation support and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services.

"Donan's HVAC Forensics division offers a comprehensive suite of HVAC objective assessment services for residential and commercial insurance carriers. HVAC Forensics strives to provide conclusive, unbiased and accurate HVAC forensic investigation services with efficient turnaround times and best-in-class customer service. We were pleased that our strong reputation for quality service, technical expertise and efficient turnaround times was so attractive during this process," said Lyle Donan, chief executive officer and president of Donan Solutions, LLC. "Deloitte Corporate Finance's experience in the claims investigation sector combined with their strong relationships with buyers were critical as they guided us through the divestiture of HVAC Forensics, the outcome of which exceeded our expectations."

"CCG's acquisition of HVAC Forensics expands the depth of the technician network and customer portfolio of one the nation's leading providers of HVAC damage assessments for insurance claims in an industry where focus on technical expertise, efficient turnaround times and customer service is paramount," said Eric Andreozzi, managing director, Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC. "This transaction represents the second deal in the high growth insurance services sector for Deloitte Corporate Finance in the past year."

About Donan Solutions, LLC

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Donan is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, unbiased and accurate forensic investigation services, with a focus on technical expertise, industry-leading turnaround times, and high-quality customer service. Donan offers a large variety of services, including Forensic Engineering, Fire Investigation, Component Testing, Litigation Support, and UAV Services to residential and commercial insurance carriers across all 50 states. For more information, visit https://donan.com/.

About Consolidated Claims Group, LLC

CCG is a leading provider of specialty claims investigation services, processing technology and data analytics to property and casualty insurance companies across the United States. Consolidated Claims Group processes residential and commercial HVAC and electronics claims through its HVAC Investigators and StrikeCheck brand names. For more information, visit http://www.consolidatedclaims.com/.

About Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC provides strategic advisory services and M&A advice that help corporate, entrepreneurial, and private equity clients create and act upon opportunities for liquidity, growth and long-term advantage. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to a global network of investment bankers, we help clients confidently pursue strategic transactions in both domestic and global markets. DCF, together with the Corporate Finance Advisory practices within the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited network of member firms, include in excess of 1,900 professionals, who work collaboratively across 150 international locations. With our significant experience providing investment banking services across key industries, we are able to offer our clients solutions that help them to achieve their strategic objectives. For more information, visit www.investmentbanking.deloitte.com.

Prior engagement performance is no guarantee of future performance and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of a security.

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP and affiliate of Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. Investment banking products and services within the United States are offered exclusively through Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC. For more information, visit www.investmentbanking.deloitte.com. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

