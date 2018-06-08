Deloitte Delivers Tech Solutions for Rapidly Changing Business World With New Facility in Greater Phoenix Area

The U.S. Delivery Center is designed to deliver scalable technology-based solutions efficiently and effectively to meet clients' evolving business needs. The center will provide capabilities for cloud, Salesforce, robotic and cognitive automation, blockchain, SAP, Workday and more.

"Businesses today need to anticipate and respond more quickly to the rapid pace of change in today's market due in large part to tech disruption," said Janet Foutty, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our newest Delivery Center located in the Phoenix metro area demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with the capabilities to navigate and leverage emerging technology to drive business results."

Deloitte will seek a range of information technology driven professionals with diverse backgrounds and skillsets, including knowledge of Salesforce, SAP, Workday, software development and analytics, underscoring the ever-increasing importance of bringing different perspectives and ideas to provide tech-savvy solutions to clients. The state-of-the-art center will serve state government clients in the west region and commercial clients in industries including health care and financial services.

"Our strategic decision to locate our new delivery center in the metro-Phoenix area expands upon our nearly 60 year investment in, and commitment to, Arizona," said Jonas McCormick, Arizona managing principal, Deloitte LLP. "The new center will further enhance our leadership position in the region by leveraging a deep talent pool of 2,500 highly-skilled workers to serve our clients across industry sectors."

The new center located in Gilbert will become a notable part of Phoenix's growing innovation ecosystem, access to top talent, and unique culture. It will also add to a growing business community, broadening market access for the thriving region.

"As Arizona continues to attract new technology jobs, we're looking forward to adding Deloitte's U.S. Delivery Center to that list. Deloitte's growth here in the state is welcome news and we're thankful for their continued investment in Arizona," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The U.S. Delivery Center in Gilbert will first open at a temporary location this summer, with a permanent location to follow this winter at Rivulon.

