Deloitte Digital Elevates the Future of Contact Centers with New Offering Powered by Salesforce Service Cloud Voice

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital announced a new offering uniting the organization's experience in large scale contact center transformations and human-centered design with the latest capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud Voice. The new offering will enhance omni-channel customer experience capabilities for contact centers for businesses across customer facing industries such as government, financial services, health care, and consumer, to better meet the needs of customers and agents.

Deloitte Digital's offering delivers Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, a cloud-based solution inclusive of AI, rich analytics, natural language understanding (NLU), next best action and other integrated telephony functionality to enable the contact center infrastructure and desktop of the future – today. Deloitte Digital will bring industry experience with a design-led approach, contact center strategy, operations depth and technology skills to deliver Service Cloud Voice solutions to customers worldwide.

"Deloitte Digital is focused on elevating the human experience for customers, members, citizens and agents – and with Salesforce, we can enhance the way service is performed at every touchpoint," said Dave Couture, principal, Technology Strategy and Partnerships, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte Digital can help companies apply this innovative new service model to enable the contact center to be much more personalized, operated from anywhere, easily scalable and omni-channel."

Thanks to a unified service console capturing all customer interactions and integration with broader telephony functionality such as real-time call transcription and call analytics, agents have access to all necessary information for each customer, allowing them to focus on improving the overall experience. AI-driven features enable enhanced self-service to lower costs, reduce wait times and position agents to resume customer interactions from where they left off. Additionally, agents have more time to address the more complex calls, allowing for more efficiency to drive revenue.

"Service Cloud Voice leverages Salesforce Service Cloud's 360-degree view to put the focus on the customer, while enabling better speed to market and TCO," said Patrick Beyries, VP of Product Management at Salesforce. "Service will be inextricably linked to loyalty and business value like never before."

To further support this new offering, Deloitte Digital has introduced a dedicated training program in Belfast, Northern Ireland that will be front and center in supporting the rapid adoption of Salesforce technologies for clients.

To learn more about this offering, visit www.deloitte.com/servicecloudvoice and connect with Deloitte Digital at Salesforce's Dreamforce to You through Dec. 18.

Salesforce, Service Cloud Voice and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Digital

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com

