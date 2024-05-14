Deloitte Digital Introduces CreativEdge: A Generative AI-powered, Omnichannel, Content Creation Tool That Can Revolutionize Marketing

Tool empowers brands with customizable, user-friendly, and data-informed content creation at the speed of creativity

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

CreativEdge empowers marketers to lead the way on how campaigns come to life.

Deloitte Digital is launching CreativEdge, a production ready Generative AI solution for customized, on-brand content creation.

CreativEdge delivers consistent, cross-media marketing and sales campaigns including digital display, email, social media and video storyboards with the push of a button. The cutting-edge tool streamlines workflows for marketing and sales content production, including text, images and translations in over 20 languages.

The CreativEdge secure solution can be integrated into existing datasets, processes and legacy systems, offering a flexible solution that can function within an organization's current technology, or combined with Deloitte's m/suite workflow and content studio creative team for an end-to-end managed services solution.

Why this matters

Tomorrow's customer wants to feel seen by the brands they interact with. Deloitte Digital's latest innovation, CreativEdge, is designed to empower marketing teams with the capabilities of GenAI for content creation. This end-to-end web-based tool simplifies content creation workflows, enabling rapid concepting and building of creative assets and copy for sales purposes or omnichannel marketing campaigns.

The introduction of CreativEdge signals a significant shift in the marketing landscape, marking an evolution from hypothetical GenAI discussions, to an accessible and user-friendly tool brands can apply to ongoing projects with ease. This tool helps address the increasing demand for personalization at scale while leveraging existing approved brand assets and integrating into existing workflows. Users can input their campaign goals and target audiences into CreativEdge and instantly generate new text and image content for email, social media, paid media and other channels. It's a catalyst, providing creative professionals with a unique advantage to amplify imagination.

Key quotes

"We wanted to keep humans at the center of creativity as we were developing CreativEdge. While the technology will produce the product, it still requires that human touch to inform the tool with better data so that each brand-compliant output is better than the next. We believe that a "humans in the loop" approach aims to set a new standard in the marketing world as it stands to uncover new possibilities and create real value faster than ever before."

—Mark Singer, U.S. chief marketing officer and agency lead of Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP

"As we continue transforming our business with GenAI, marketers want tools that they can interact with. CreativEdge allows those individuals to utilize GenAI, informed by data they submitted, which helps to increase the quantity and quality of content they ultimately generate. This tool will help marketers improve productivity, and harness creative consistency without sacrificing the value that brands expect today."

—Jenny Kelly, head of content, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Additional data

CreativEdge's launch comes at a time when Deloitte Digital research indicates the demand for content has increased by 54% from the previous year, with marketers only being able to meet this demand 55% of the time. CreativEdge aims to bridge this gap, providing a solution for producing audience-specific, brand-compliant content with just the click of a button.

The languages CreativEdge is currently compatible with include Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and more.

CreativEdge empowers marketers to lead the way on how campaigns come to life. Some examples include:

Marketing strategists can use CreativEdge to create detailed personas to understand the behaviors of difference audience segments, informing keyword research and SEO strategy.

can use CreativEdge to create detailed personas to understand the behaviors of difference audience segments, informing keyword research and SEO strategy. Marketing campaign managers can use the creative concept suggestions provided by CreativEdge to construct unique, compelling marketing campaigns.

can use the creative concept suggestions provided by CreativEdge to construct unique, compelling marketing campaigns. Copywriters can develop personalized and localized emails and social media captions to effectively reach each segment of their audience. Similarly, graphic designers can use the tool to develop a variety of assets that are tailored to the audience's preferences.

can develop personalized and localized emails and social media captions to effectively reach each segment of their audience. Similarly, can use the tool to develop a variety of assets that are tailored to the audience's preferences. Social media managers can plan out a visual narrative for video or audio content on social platforms, ensuring a consistent and compelling story. Additionally, using personas, they can develop tailored social media assets, including relevant hashtags. This allows for highly targeted content that resonates with specific audience segments.

CreativEdge was developed by a multi-disciplinary Deloitte Digital team, comprised of leaders specializing in Content Marketing, GenAI, Audience Segmentation and Workflow management, combined with the development experience of Deloitte Engineering.

For more information on CreativEdge, including a demonstration, please visit https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en/accelerators/creativedge.html.

Connect with us on X or on LinkedIn to learn more.

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise rolling out purpose-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and other solutions to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Digital