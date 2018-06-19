Deloitte Digital Launches New Deloitte Greenhouse Experience for Enterprise Clients

"The Deloitte Greenhouse experience at the Sony Pictures Studios lot combines behavioral science, design thinking and game changing new technology to help enterprise brands reimagine storytelling," said Alicia Hatch, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and chief marketing officer, Deloitte Digital. "This immersive workshop we're creating in collaboration with the world's leading technology and entertainment companies will completely redefine the future of content creation, distribution and engagement."

The new Deloitte Greenhouse experience takes clients through a one to two day interactive session to custom design breakthrough content and experience solutions that drive business impact and includes a behind the scenes look at Innovation Studios.

Using the Deloitte Greenhouse Experiences' three-part method – built from extensive research on engaging participants intellectually, emotionally and physically – this immersive workshop offers an on-location version of its signature space where executives can explore transformative business opportunities and make strategic decisions in a controlled environment.

Executives from each of the Innovation Studios companies will be together the week of June 18, 2018 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and will share more details about this new immersive experience.

Businesses interested in learning more can visit www.deloitte.com/us/greenhouse

