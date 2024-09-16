Deloitte Digital Showcases the Future of Immersive Field Service With Apple Vision Pro at Dreamforce

Innovative solution highlights the power of Apple Vision Pro, Salesforce Field Service, Salesforce's low code AI builders, and Salesforce's new SDK for Apple Vision Pro

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Deloitte Digital is modernizing field service operations by leveraging Apple Vision Pro to deliver a hands-on application of spatial computing in real-world situations .

by leveraging Apple Vision Pro to deliver a of spatial computing . The solution illustrates how spatial computing can revolutionize field service operations by enabling remote experts to guide technicians through complex scenarios in real time .

can field service operations by to . Debuting at Dreamforce further highlights Deloitte Digital's innovation in applying Salesforce's low code AI builders, and Salesforce's new SDK for Apple Vision Pro to deliver cutting-edge solutions for field service.

Enhanced field service operations

Apple Vision Pro effectively blends digital content with your physical space on an infinite canvas, enabling intricate, hands-on work to be completed quickly and accurately, and transform how teams connect. This solution empowers remote experts to use Apple Vision Pro to guide on-site technicians through complex repairs with 3D instructions and custom tutorials. This innovative approach drives efficiency, accuracy, and improved cost savings, reducing the need for travel and demonstrating how spatial computing can solve complex problems and enhance coordination without constraints.

The collaborative effort between Deloitte Digital, Apple, and Salesforce, allows field service organizations to harness the power of their data and workforce, and drive core business results more efficiently.

Key quotes

"With the new Salesforce SDK for visionOS and Salesforce Field Service, we are setting a new standard for field service operations using Apple Vision Pro. This innovative approach can not only enhance the efficiency and accuracy of services but reduces the need for physical presence and travel. Our commitment to utilizing advanced technologies like the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro underscores our dedication to helping businesses optimize their operations and adapt to the evolving needs of their customers. We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological revolution."

— Tim McDougal, Service Excellence lead, Deloitte Digital, Deloitte Consulting LLP

"Spatial computing unlocks vast potential for field operations, ensuring precision, safety, and sustainability. Through our collaboration with Deloitte and Apple, we are pioneering an immersive future for field service, where AI agents enhance and scale operations."

— Taksina Eammano, EVP and GM, Field Service, Salesforce

"Spatial computing delivers innovative ways to revolutionize how work is done, and using Apple Vision Pro to reimagine field service is an incredible opportunity. From preparing technicians to install equipment remotely, to guiding service calls from a central command center, Vision Pro has the ability to improve quality and safety, reduce costs, and increase employee satisfaction thanks to what Deloitte and Salesforce are delivering."

— Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Enterprise Marketing

Deloitte Digital is proud to return as a Pioneer Sponsor of Dreamforce 2024, Sept. 17-19 in San Francisco. At Dreamforce, Deloitte Digital will connect thought leaders, visionaries, and industry champions and explore how to play to win with trusted Data + AI.

Be sure to register for Dreamforce now and plan to stop by the Service Lodge onsite to experience cutting-edge solutions for field service, including an Apple Vision Pro demo enabling remote experts to guide technicians through complex scenarios.

To learn more about how Deloitte Digital's Deloitte's Unlimited Reality™ practice creates imaginative spatial computing solutions, visit: Deloitte Innovation.

For more information regarding the expansion of Deloitte Digital's Apple Practice, please visit: Deloitte Digital Expands Apple Practice, Launches New Academy for Apple Vision Pro and for details on the Deloitte Digital alliance with Apple, please visit: Apple Partnership .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Digital