Deloitte Earns AWS' Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an extension of Deloitte and Amazon Web Services' (AWS) existing strategic alliance, Deloitte has achieved AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. The designation indicates that Deloitte has met AWS's newly introduced standard of quality for 24/7, managed security services on AWS environments of various sizes and spanning the six AWS security domains: vulnerability management; cloud security best practices and compliance; threat detection and response; network security; host and endpoint security; and application security.

With AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status, Deloitte services meet the cloud security requirements that AWS sets forth, as well as those of industry regulators. Deloitte also leverages its vast network and global resources to provide clients with end-to-end cloud services that help them manage and hone their different cloud security postures.

"We have been able to combine Deloitte's strengths in operating at the intersection of technology, risk and regulation with the pace of innovation that AWS provides to help organizations achieve their business transformation goals. We've built our AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency-designated cloud managed security solution to offer our clients on AWS the ability to operate at cloud velocity with stronger cloud security, faster onboarding, and greater agility to operate and innovate," said Aaron Brown, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber Risk Services AWS Practice Leader and Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"We weren't surprised when Deloitte became one of the first organizations to meet all requirements for AWS's new Level 1 MSSP Competency designation, as our organizations have worked together for years via our strategic alliance," said Ryan Orsi, Worldwide Partner Practice Team Lead, Security/MSSP at AWS. "Deloitte's ability to quickly launch its managed cloud security services and solutions in adherence to AWS standards is something we expect Deloitte clients on AWS will be eager to take advantage of."

The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency designation was created so that clients can easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management that is validated by AWS. Each MSSP is reviewed annually by AWS security teams to ensure that services can address specific cloud security challenges.

