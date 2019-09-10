Deloitte Enhances Accounting and Finance Portfolio with Workiva Connected Reporting and Compliance Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announces a strategic alliance with Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of a leading connected reporting and compliance platform designed to improve financial and managerial reporting. The alliance enhances Deloitte's finance, accounting and compliance solutions portfolio, which aims to help organizations transform, automate and govern financial accounting processes while improving internal control, statutory and regulatory activities.

Workiva's platform enables users to connect and integrate data from third-party systems and applications to improve data collaboration, enhance accuracy and automate downstream reports and analyses for risk management, financial reporting and regulatory compliance processes—all within a secure cloud environment.

"CFOs and controllers are taking unnecessary risk of errors in their reports and regulatory filings if they are relying on outdated, legacy software to wrangle disparate business data with multiple collaborators," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "The Workiva platform gives them the ability to connect data among their source systems and applications, streamline workflow, automate data updates and create trusted reports with a full audit trail. By improving efficiency and accuracy, our customers have more time for analysis and strategic guidance."

"Our clients are working to transform their finance functions and realize that advanced technologies are an accelerant to that effort," added Valeriy Dokshukin, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Through our strategic alliance, we'll offer our clients input on leading practices for managing risk, compliance, finance operations and more, as well as access to one of the industry's leading solutions. Our goal is to help controllers, finance teams and professionals across the enterprise reduce risk, drive operational efficiency and enable business growth."

For more information on how Deloitte enables controllers and finance teams to build world-class controllership capabilities, visit Deloitte's Center for Controllership.

