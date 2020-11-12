Deloitte Executive to Instruct M&A Science Academy Course

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Frankel , Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Deloitte will be instructing an M&A Science Academy course titled Maximizing the Value of Your Business for Sale/M&A. Michael leads the effort to drive to create and growth of Hybrid (services coupled with software/data/analytics/content) business models across the firm. He drives innovation and growth strategies through ecosystems, acquisitions, organic build strategies and corporate venturing. He is also a member of the Deloitte Technology and Innovation Council.

M&A Science

The course has 10 lessons total with the possibility of earning a certificate upon completion. The curriculum is comprehensive, including topics such as why preparing your company for sale is important, understanding your business model and operations, and why technology is essential, even if you are not a technology company.

Michael goes into detail about how a seller decides whom to sell to, the risks you may take on during the process, and when the best time to sell your company is. Other topics include determining your buyer profile and how to find natural buyers. The course closes with a Q&A with Michael in which he discusses how he got into the M&A industry, building an ecosystem, and additional key takeaways.

Access his course by purchasing the M&A Science Academy bundle for a discounted rate of $40 a month.

You can learn more about Michael Frankel's course at https://academy.mascience.com/ .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. Instructors demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with the greatest minds in the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

