Deloitte Expands Global Catalyst Network to Help Accelerate Disruptive Solutions at Scale

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the expansion of Deloitte Catalyst, a full suite of services that helps enterprises, governments and startups — from early stage to high growth — to innovate, scale and deliver transformative value using the power of an entire ecosystem. Deloitte Catalyst connects enterprises and co-develops solutions, with a global community of startups to help accelerate how innovation transforms their business strategies to drive growth and disrupt the competition.

As today's world becomes outpaced by industrial and technological change, businesses are seizing opportunities to shape market changes rather than react to them. With a presence in the U.S., Israel, India and expanding geographies, Deloitte Catalyst leverages its leading global network of professionals, relationships and capabilities to make a global ecosystem of technologies and innovators locally accessible; help solve complex challenges; and meet the needs of enterprises and their customers.

"Catalyst takes the isolation out of innovation by connecting market leaders and disruptive startups to Deloitte's network of relationships and capabilities across the globe," said Nishita Henry, principal, chief innovation officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Co-innovation is at the heart of everything we do and Deloitte Catalyst illuminates opportunities that help quickly generate efficiencies and bring next generation solutions to market faster."

Deloitte Catalyst offers a full complement of capabilities and services, available around the world, bringing together the right set of players to co-develop and deliver solutions that empower organizations to explore the full spectrum of what is possible for their business. These services are designed specifically to inform, inspire and incubate new technologies and business solutions across financial services; government and public sector; life sciences; health care; retail; manufacturing; energy and more. For enterprises and governments, Deloitte Catalyst curates relationships within the ecosystem to harness unique collaborations and help create new solutions for startups and accelerators. It provides a focused range of services across the startup lifecycle to enable accelerated smart business growth. It also provides access to and insights for new market channels.

"One of the most impactful strategies Deloitte Catalyst employs involves breaking down boundaries between industries and sectors through 'controlled collisions' that yield deliberate and measurable solutions and foster them into new relationships," said Amit Harel, director at Deloitte Catalyst Tel Aviv, Deloitte Israel & Co. For example, when a large Asian automotive manufacturer was interested in navigating the Israeli startup ecosystem, Deloitte Catalyst served as a strategic advisor, lending its extensive network of local talent and innovation resources. "By cultivating new connections between enterprises, governments and startups and developing solutions to support integration and product development, we illuminate business possibilities and introduce scalability into the innovation lifecycle," added Harel.

More information about the expanded Deloitte Catalyst can be found: www.deloitte.com/us/catalyst.

