Deloitte Expands Strategic Alliance With Intel to Help Enterprises Optimize Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Capabilities

Deloitte and Intel are teaming to deliver AI-driven transformation, utilizing next-gen hardware and software for machine learning, deep learning and Generative AI

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Intel announced today a major expansion of their alliance to help enterprises around the world deploy their AI solutions cost efficiently with the latest hardware and software optimizations. These new offerings aim to address the growing needs as the marketplace evolves from experimenting with AI to scaling implementations for distinct use cases that deliver real value. This collaboration can help clients meet and exceed their performance requirements and budget targets by shifting AI workloads to a more cost-efficient architecture.

"Together, Deloitte and Intel are committed to better serve clients with robust AI capabilities and in the coming months Deloitte will be significantly ramping up this capability by accelerating the adoption of Intel's most advanced AI software and hardware methodologies. Deloitte professionals and engineers will be training on Intel-specific technologies," said Dounia Senawi, chief commercial officer, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Organizations today face several AI challenges that can prevent them from deploying fully scaled solutions to production due to cost, performance or energy inefficiencies. One of these challenges is the right infrastructure and software choices, with some AI workloads benefiting more from the parallel processing capabilities of GPUs, while others may prioritize a nimble and versatile CPU-based architecture from the edge to cloud. Intel and Deloitte have teamed to help clients optimize for their specific industry, workload and situation.

To do so, Deloitte has deployed over 35 of Intel's OpenVino™ AI models in their CortexAI platform to drive greater time to value and efficiency for their clients including improved wait time analytics using Intel's SceneScape for the hospitality industry, better data wrangling using Intel® Geti™ for computer vision AI, automated infrastructure inspection utilizing Intel's edge solutions for the utilities industry, smart warehouse deployment utilizing Intel® RealSense™ cameras for the manufacturing industry and field service engineer technical specification generation for the industrials industry. Intel's latest offerings, from the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with built-in accelerators and Intel® Core™ Ultra for AI PC to Intel® Gaudi®, a specialized AI accelerator intended for GenAI applications, all combine to make these workloads possible from the cloud to the edge.

"Our collaboration with Deloitte allows us to scale our latest AI hardware and software solutions across the PC, edge and data center, while providing value-added results to enterprises around the world. Intel's AI solutions are supported by open ecosystems and industry standards, allowing customers to tailor their AI for unique business requirements and bring maximum TCO benefits to their organization," said Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager of Intel's Data Center and AI Group.

As a market leader in technology strategy, Deloitte's IndustryAdvantage™ harnesses deep industry and sector-specific knowledge with differentiated accelerators and solutions to help clients navigate infrastructure and cost challenges, built and implemented by Deloitte Engineering.

Current joint Deloitte and Intel AI offerings include:

Digital AI Strategy: Analyze and demonstrate the advantages of using Intel-based AI technologies.

Analyze and demonstrate the advantages of using Intel-based AI technologies. AI Optimization and Solution Strategy: Gain economic value through the optimization of hardware infrastructure and software applications using Intel-built extensions and libraries.

Gain economic value through the optimization of hardware infrastructure and software applications using Intel-built extensions and libraries. AI Storefront Solutions: Access Deloitte and Intel-vetted independent software vendors solutions built on next-gen AI hardware and personal computers.

Deloitte and Intel's alliance has an established legacy of fostering transformative outcomes for clients and is continuously evolving, broadening the spectrum of solutions across diverse technologies and encompassing public, hybrid and private infrastructures across industries and governments. Learn more about the Deloitte and Intel alliance.

Deloitte continues to scale its AI capabilities, alliances and offerings following the introduction of its Generative AI practice in 2023. With a full spectrum of tailored AI services and its deep industry and domain knowledge, Deloitte supports clients at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing AI strategies to building and implementing GenAI solutions that enhance productivity and deliver greater client impact. Deloitte is infusing Generative AI capabilities across its own enterprise rolling out purpose-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) and chatbots to support specialized teams across its business. These tools are applied with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage AI risks and improve user confidence and trust. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency, training more than 120,000 professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy™ and investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

