Deloitte Foundation and American Accounting Association Announce 2019 Cook Prize Award, Wildman Medal, and American Taxation Association Teaching Innovation Award Winners

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Foundation is proud to sponsor the American Accounting Association (AAA)/J. Michael and Mary Anne Cook/Deloitte Foundation Prize, AAA/Deloitte Foundation Wildman Medal, and American Taxation Association (ATA) Teaching Innovation Award in support of excellence in teaching and research. These awards were presented at the AAA Annual Meeting held Aug. 10-14 in San Francisco.

"Our participation and support of teaching and academic research excellence at this year's AAA Annual Meeting reflects the importance of developing future leaders and those charged with teaching those students," remarked Janet Foutty, US Board Chair, Deloitte. "As advanced technologies continue to transform our profession, it is imperative for educators to have the applicable tools that can inform and inspire the next generation while preparing them to lead in an evolving business landscape."

Professors William E. McCarthy (Michigan State University), Margarita Maria Lenk (Colorado State University), and Jill Mitchell (Northern Virginia Community College) received the 2019 AAA/J. Michael and Mary Anne Cook/Deloitte Foundation Prize. Named for former Deloitte Chairman and CEO and former Deloitte Foundation Chairman J. Michael Cook and his wife, the award recognizes three individuals (one each in the categories of graduate, undergraduate and two-year degree programs) who consistently demonstrate the attributes of a superior teacher in the discipline of accounting. Each prize consists of a $25,000 cash award, a silver medallion, and an award certificate.

Professors Emily E. Griffith (University of Wisconsin-Madison), Jacqueline S. Hammersley (The University of Georgia), and Kathryn Kadous (Emory University) received the 2019 AAA/Deloitte Foundation Wildman Medal in recognition for their research paper, "Audits of Complex Estimates as Verification of Management Numbers: How Institutional Pressures Shape Practice," published in the fall 2015 issue of Contemporary Accounting Research. The Deloitte Foundation Wildman Medal Award was founded in 1978 to commemorate John Wildman and to encourage research relevant to the professional practice of accounting to which much of Wildman's life was devoted. The recipients receive a medal and a $5,000 cash award to help recognize and support exceptional research that advances both the theory and practice of accounting.

Professors Christine Cheng (University of Mississippi), Amy Yurko (Duquesne University), and Pradeep Sapkota (University of North Texas) received this year's ATA Teaching Innovation Award for their submission, "A Case Study of Effective Tax Rates Using Data Analytics." The ATA Teaching Innovation Award is designed to encourage tax professors to develop new teaching methods that stimulate students' critical thinking skills and enhance the overall learning experience. Recipients receive a plaque and a $5,000 cash award.

Deloitte also participated in the 12th Annual Conference on Teaching and Learning in Accounting (CTLA) as part of the panel, "Why should accounting educators care about blockchain?" to help professors understand the impact of blockchain on the accounting industry and how to bring emerging technologies to the classroom. Held prior to the AAA Annual Meeting, the (CTLA) is part hands-on teaching clinic, part mentoring by master teachers, and part staying current on emerging topics in accounting.

About the Deloitte Foundation

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the talent of the future and their influencers and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting middle/high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

About the American Accounting Association

The American Accounting Association is the largest community of accountants in academia. Founded in 1916, the organization has a rich and reputable history built on leading-edge research and publications. The diversity of the organization's membership creates a fertile environment for collaboration and innovation. Collectively, the organization shapes the future of accounting through teaching, research, and a powerful network, ensuring its position as thought leaders in accounting. For more information about the AAA, please visit http://aaahq.org.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

