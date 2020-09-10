Deloitte Foundation and American Accounting Association Announce 2020 Cook Prize Award and Wildman Medal Award Winners

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Foundation is proud to sponsor the American Accounting Association (AAA)/J. Michael and Mary Anne Cook/Deloitte Foundation Prize and the AAA/Deloitte Foundation Wildman Medal. These awards were presented at the AAA Annual Meeting held virtually Aug. 10-13, 2020.

"As part of our mission to help develop future talent and those charged with teaching those students, the Deloitte Foundation is proud to continue the tradition of supporting these awards," remarked Kathy Shoztic, executive director, Deloitte Foundation. "Our support of teaching and academic research excellence at this year's AAA Annual Meeting reflects the continued importance of providing educators with the applicable resources and tools relevant to the current business landscape to inform and inspire the next generations of future leaders."

Professors Connie Belden (Butler Community College), Brigitte W. Muehlmann (Babson College), and Wendy M. Tietz (Kent State University-Kent) received the 2020 AAA/J. Michael and Mary Anne Cook/Deloitte Foundation Prize. Named for former Deloitte Chairman and CEO and former Deloitte Foundation Chairman J. Michael Cook and his wife, the award recognizes three individuals (one each in the categories of graduate, undergraduate and two-year degree programs) who consistently demonstrate the attributes of a superior teacher in the discipline of accounting. Each prize consists of a $27,500 cash award, a silver medallion, and an award certificate.

Professors Lori Shefchik Bhaskar, Patrick Hopkins, and Joe H. Schroeder, all from Indiana University Bloomington received the 2020 AAA/Deloitte Foundation Wildman Medal in recognition for their research paper, "An Investigation of Auditors' Judgments When Companies Release Earnings Before Audit Completion," Journal of Accounting Research, May 2019, Volume 57, No. 2, pp. 355-390. The Deloitte Foundation Wildman Medal Award was founded in 1978 to commemorate John Wildman and to encourage research relevant to the professional practice of accounting to which much of Wildman's life was devoted. The recipients receive a medal and a $5,000 cash award to help recognize and support exceptional research that advances both the theory and practice of accounting.

