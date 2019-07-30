Deloitte Foundation Sponsors 49th American Accounting Association/Deloitte Foundation/J. Michael Cook Doctoral Consortium

STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Ph.D. candidates and distinguished faculty members from the U.S. and select international universities convened at the 49th Annual Deloitte Foundation/American Accounting Association (AAA)/J. Michael Cook Doctoral Consortium to discuss current topics in accounting education and research. The Doctoral Consortium, held at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas, offers a rich educational experience for the participating Ph.D. students aimed at strengthening the quality of accounting professors who will teach future generations.

"The Doctoral Consortium offers opportunities for Ph.D. students to engage with and learn from experienced faculty, which can inspire them to pursue important and relevant research, and make a difference in the classroom," remarked Alan Jagolinzer, chair of this year's Consortium and professor of financial accounting at Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge. "The Consortium is also an excellent networking resource for Ph.D. students to create long-lasting relationships as they begin their academic career journey."

Since 1971, the AAA/Deloitte Foundation/J. Michael Cook Doctoral Consortium has provided students who are about to complete their Ph.D. programs and pursue academic careers the opportunity to examine accounting issues from different research perspectives through formal presentations. Panels and social activities enable the students to interact with today's leading teachers and researchers and with their peers from other universities.

Students also hear directly from educators about navigating the early years of an academic career, from the interview and placement process to time management, research and publishing. Breakout groups also provide attendees with an opportunity to gather feedback on ongoing research and presentation skills.

About the American Accounting Association

The American Accounting Association is the largest community of accountants in academia. Founded in 1916, the organization has a rich and reputable history built on leading-edge research and publications. The diversity of the organization's membership creates a fertile environment for collaboration and innovation. Collectively, the organization shapes the future of accounting through teaching, research and a powerful network, ensuring its position as thought leaders in accounting. For more information about the AAA, please visit http://aaahq.org.

About the Deloitte Foundation

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the talent of the future and their influencers and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting middle/high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

