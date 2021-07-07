Deloitte Foundation Supports Diverse Students at The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte Foundation, in collaboration with The Ohio State University, has created a need-based scholarship fund to support diverse students pursuing professional services careers at the university's Max M. Fisher College of Business. A total of $180,000, raised through contributions from Deloitte professionals, who are Ohio State graduates and with Deloitte Foundation matching gifts, will provide tuition support for Master of Accounting (MAcc) students as well as programmatic support for the college's Project THRIVE.

"It is fundamental to harness the power of these students in order to help build more inclusive talent pipelines and advance both business and society," said Cynthia Turner, assistant dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer at Fisher. "As the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in accounting from The Ohio State University, I have seen first-hand how a holistic education can empower and motivate students to be successful in the accounting field. I am proud of our success so far and grateful for the Deloitte Foundation's support of our students."

Project THRIVE (Transcend fear; Harvest the power of knowledge; Raise the standard; Invest time wisely; Value others; Embrace excellence) was created by Turner in 2016 to provide diverse students with access to Fisher's accounting curriculum and an accounting and MIS education experience.

"As an Ohio State alumna, a former student of Dr. Turner's, and now a Deloitte audit professional, I understand how critical this program can be in shaping a student's future and success," said Lauren Robinson, Audit & Assurance manager, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Project THRIVE is a remarkable program. THRIVE helps incoming students adjust to the college experience and provides a circle of support for all student levels at Ohio State. It is a privilege to be able to give back to my alma mater and help sustain this program."

The funds will provide $150,000 in scholarships over a three-year period to select students who are enrolled in Project THRIVE or the MAcc program – and who have expressed interest in pursuing a career in professional services – to complete the fifth year of education required to become a CPA. In addition, $30,000 will be designated for specific programs within Project THRIVE.

"As part of our mission to help prepare the next generation of diverse talent, the Deloitte Foundation matches alma mater donations from our professionals each year that fund key programs and initiatives on college and university campuses across the country," said Erin Scanlon, Deloitte Foundation president. "We are proud to match donations from the Deloitte professionals who are Ohio State alumni to enable more students to take advantage of all that Project THRIVE offers while helping to build inclusive pipelines of future accounting talent."

About The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business

The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business provides tomorrow's business leaders with the foundation needed to succeed in business today. Fisher students experience an academically rigorous learning environment, led by world-class faculty, which fosters their development as principled leaders who possess an entrepreneurial spirit, global awareness and a commitment to social responsibility. Organizations from around the globe thrive under the leadership of Fisher alumni, who positively impact their communities and the world.

About the Deloitte Foundation

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the next generation of diverse business leaders, and their influencers, and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Contact





Wendy Berk Public Relations Deloitte Services LP

+1 617 449 5071 [email protected] Joe Arnold Fisher College of Business +1 614 292 3380 [email protected]

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Foundation