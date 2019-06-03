Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen elected to second term

"Leading Deloitte has been a privilege, and I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to continue our work for four more years," Renjen says. "As Deloitte nears its 175th year, I'm both proud of the significant impact our professionals have made, and optimistic about Deloitte's ability to enhance trust in markets, create solutions for clients, develop highly capable leaders, and help solve the toughest societal challenges."

As Deloitte Global CEO, Renjen will continue to define the business strategy that is helping Deloitte grow and transform for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as serve clients with distinctive services and unparalleled insights.

During Renjen's first term, Deloitte experienced double-digit revenue growth, climbing to become the largest of the Big Four professional services organizations with aggregate revenue of US$43.2 billion in FY 2018. Currently Deloitte is recognized as the strongest and most valuable commercial services brand.* Also during his tenure, Deloitte advanced audit quality through more than US$1 billion in investments globally.

As a tangible expression of Deloitte's commitment to its purpose of making an impact that matters, Renjen launched Deloitte's signature corporate responsibility program, WorldClass, to empower 50 million people to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy. Renjen also committed to seeking to attract, retain, and increase the representation of women at all levels, including within Deloitte leadership ranks.

"When I began my career in the 1980s, I doubt there was anyone who could have envisioned the world we live in today or the important role that business would play in creating a more sustainable and equitable society," Renjen says. "Ultimately, the success Deloitte achieves and the mark we'll leave will be measured not by the bottom line, but by the positive impact we make for clients, our people, and for society. The work we do is both challenging and exhilarating, and I'm thrilled to be able to continue this journey in my current role."

Renjen is in his 32nd year with Deloitte. Prior to his current role, he served as the chairman of Deloitte LLP (US member firm) from 2011-2015. Outside of Deloitte, he is a member of several not-for-profit boards including at the United Way Worldwide (chairman) and U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (vice chairman).

