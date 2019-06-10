Deloitte Government Human Capital Trends: Connecting Employees to Impact, Lifelong Learning Are Top Issues for Leaders

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Deloitte reveals top trends for government leaders in its 2019 Government Human Capital Trends report.

80% of government respondents believe expanding the concept of employee experience to include a connection back to impact and society is important for their organization; however only 35% believe their organizations are ready to address this trend.

84% of government respondents say a culture of continuous learning, incentives that motivate people to learn and a focus on helping individuals develop new skills is the top priority, however, only 38% feel their organizations are ready for this trend.

To drive change, government leaders can focus on investing in their people, treating them as assets, and revitalizing their sense of meaning in their work.

Why it matters

In this competitive job market, government organizations can rethink their approach to retaining and recruiting talent by focusing their missions in order to deliver more on what today's employees want: to make an impact.

Below are three key trends from the report that are impacting the future of work in government:

Automation and redesigning jobs

To take full advantage of increasing technology in the workplace, organizations can redesign jobs to find the human dimension of work. For example, 70% of public sector respondents believe increased automation to be the most expected change within the next three years, but only 14% indicate they are ready for such change.

Teams, networks, and new approaches to leadership

The shift from functional hierarchies to team-centric organizational models is underway. About 75% of public sector respondents agreed the transition to a team-based organization has improved performance, but only 19% indicated their organization is making progress in moving towards a team-based model.

Recruiters as data scientists

As the job market remains competitive and skills requirements undergo rapid change, organizations must think about how they can continuously "access talent." Ninety-three percent of public sector respondents describe their talent acquisition capabilities as basic or standard, yet 78% believe it is important for recruiters of the future to be comfortable with data science.

Key Quotes

"Government organizations often have an advantage over the private sector because of impact that they make on a daily basis; therefore, government can use new tools to free employees from the mundane to focus on their passion of making an impact."

- John Forsythe, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP

and a government and public services human capital leader

"The traditional model of learning ending after a person earns a degree is over as today's workforce wants and needs to continuously reskill and upskill to stay current in their work. To retain and engage employees, government organizations can help their teams learn in the flow of work - and in the flow of their workforce's lives - to retain their people while advancing their missions."

- Libby Bacon, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

and a government and public services human capital leader

--READ MORE---

Examples in the report:

In the future, new jobs such as Public Health and Safety Guardians (PHSGs) could use AI and predictive analytics to prevent potential food and safety violations. PHSGs could utilize trend-sensing tools to stay up-to-date on regulatory standards that might disrupt food industries and safety. In this new world, administrative and reporting activities would be handled by cognitive technology so that PHSGs would have more time to learn and develop others. With more time on their hands, they would potentially be able to coordinate community education programs on public health.

An intelligence agency has been redesigning its performance management processes to better incentivize employee engagement and building out technology to facilitate the new process. These improvements will provide the agency with direct access to metrics and analyses that will measure how performance management contributes to mission attainment.

To see additional the full Deloitte's 2019 Government Human Capital Trends and download a copy at: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/public-sector/articles/human-capital-trends-government-perspective.html

About the survey

The Government Human Capital Trends report is based on Deloitte's 2019 Global Human Capital Trends Survey, examining the data from the more than 600 government respondents across 63 countries. The report assesses the challenges ahead for organizations and HR leaders alike in a dramatically changing digital, economic, demographic, and social landscape.

