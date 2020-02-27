Deloitte Immersive Mobility VR Service Eases Life-Changing Employee Relocations

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte is changing the way companies engage the tax function to deliver employee relocation support by deploying Immersive Mobility — a virtual reality-driven service that helps orient transitioning employees to new locations.

This technology-enabled offering — which helps reduce the financial and environmental costs involved in relocations — can be leveraged across the move lifecycle to include 360-degree city tours, virtual home touring, on-boarding, and mixed reality training. It enables employees and their families to have a comfortable transition as they begin a new assignment.

For employers operating globally, it is critical to strategically staff their people across various borders. However, the planning, logistics, financial impact, and integration required as part of relocation are quite complex, and costs can add up quickly — even in the exploratory phase.

Additionally, global organizations are facing increased pressures when it comes to dealing with a multitude of regulatory, tax, and compliance issues, which differ not only by the local jurisdiction, but also by the individual employee. Deloitte's immersive service offering provides innovative approaches to assist global organizations and relocating employees in their efforts to address challenges involving payroll compliance, compensation process, individual tax compliance, and employment tax, providing a seamless transition for both employer and employee.

"While global mobility has been historically complex, risk-filled, and disruptive to both the employer and employees, Deloitte's transformative approach is one that is simple and personal," said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "We are using immersive technology to evolve the mobility experience for the future while creating meaningful impact today."

Deloitte's immersive experience approach helps accelerate transformation through human-centered design that enhances and personalizes the employee experience. It shortens and simplifies the mobility lifecycle, fosters stakeholder convergence, and eliminates silos through a unified digital ecosystem centered on decreasing costs and increasing value.

"Historically, employers have been stuck with a complicated, expensive process that often left employees feeling frustrated and alone," said Michelle Fertig, senior manager, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Now, employees and their families can put on a virtual reality headset or experience an immersive video through their phone or tablet, and step into their new home, office, school, and surrounding community — because one less unknown can make a huge difference. From making the decision to move to being settled in a new location, we offer the digital tools necessary to care for employees at every step of an exciting career journey."

"I am excited about this new service for our clients and their team members relocating around the world. We are fully committed to providing a digital experience for our clients inclusive of existing technologies like VR but also in all areas of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence," said Chuck Kosal, chief transformation officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "This application underscores our focus on the development of technologies that solve real problems for our clients. VR in the mobility space is yet another example of how we are doing just that."

Deloitte's investment in digital transformation is the centerpiece of Tax in 2020, a three-year plan that reinforces the business's commitment to helping clients navigate a complex tax landscape with innovative and flexible solutions that deliver insights and cost-savings. Deloitte will continue to spotlight technology innovations that are helping professionals adapt to accelerating globalization, increased regulatory and business complexities, and other transformational changes in the corporate landscape.

About Deloitte Tax LLP

Named 2019 Americas Tax Technology Firm of the Year by International Tax Review, Deloitte Tax helps clients lead the transformation of the tax function at a company that supports growth and sustained profitability within an organization. With deep experience across a broad range of services and industries, Deloitte Tax has more than 11,000 trusted advisors who combine their knowledge of tax technical resources and technology to uncover insights and smarter solutions for clients in today's complex global and regulatory environment. For more information visit http://www.deloitte.com/us/tax. Join us on Twitter @DeloitteTax.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Tax LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

SOURCE Deloitte