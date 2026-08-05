Deloitte Introduces ControlCatalyst.AI™, a New Suite of AI-Driven Solutions Designed to Enhance Quality and Efficiency in the End-to-End Internal Audit, SOX, and Risk and Controls Lifecycles

New capabilities expand Deloitte's AI-enabled Assurance service offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its market-leading position to drive AI innovation, Deloitte today announced the launch of ControlCatalyst.AI, a broad suite of AI-powered solutions that transform delivery and drive value for internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), risk and controls, and compliance functions. Deloitte delivers human-led, AI-powered solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with flexible engagement models to meet organizations wherever they are on their AI journey.

By unifying Generative AI and agentic AI throughout the end-to-end risk and controls lifecycle, ControlCatalyst.AI enables smarter risk identification, deeper insights and enhanced quality, resulting in greater value and strategic resource allocation for clients and their stakeholders. It has been developed leveraging Deloitte's Trustworthy AI™ framework and is a cornerstone of Deloitte's AI-powered enablement and transformation capabilities. ControlCatalyst.AI will also soon be available as a solution through Deloitte's Zora AI suite of products.

"In today's rapidly evolving risk landscape, AI has enhanced the need for sophisticated risk solutions," said Frank Milano, U.S. Assurance leader, Deloitte. "With the introduction of these new AI-enabled solutions and our broader risk management domain acumen, Deloitte is combining human judgement with AI-powered capabilities to bring greater trust and resilience to organizations."

"Deloitte's ControlCatalyst.AI represents a significant step in risk management technology, shaped by the hands-on experience of our controls specialists," said Geoffrey Kovesdy, Digital Controls, AI, and Automation leader, U.S. Audit & Assurance, Deloitte. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are enabling our clients to achieve smarter, faster and more scalable solutions."

Transforming the risk and controls landscape

ControlCatalyst.AI reimagines the risk and controls processes for organizations of all sizes and across industries, shifting from manual processes to AI-enabled actions that can improve the effectiveness of risk management, controls and assurance. Led by human intelligence and enhanced through AI, key capabilities include:

Dynamic Internal Audit & SOX Risk Assessment – Identifies the most critical risks faster, enabling smarter resource allocation and alignment, greater efficiency, and improved enterprise-wide risk coverage.

– Identifies the most critical risks faster, enabling smarter resource allocation and alignment, greater efficiency, and improved enterprise-wide risk coverage. Control Inventory Uplift/Rationalization/Modernization – Accelerates the identification of opportunities to enhance controls verbiage and descriptions as well as control rationalization, modernization and automation opportunities. Streamlined risk and controls frameworks drive better risk management, both in the execution and evaluation of controls.

– Accelerates the identification of opportunities to enhance controls verbiage and descriptions as well as control rationalization, modernization and automation opportunities. Streamlined risk and controls frameworks drive better risk management, both in the execution and evaluation of controls. Regulatory Researcher – Delivers a single, citation-backed experience that accelerates onboarding, preparation and insights for new and emerging regulations.

– Delivers a single, citation-backed experience that accelerates onboarding, preparation and insights for new and emerging regulations. Automated Audit Documentation and Artifacts – Leverages walkthrough notes and other artifacts, generate process flows, risk and control matrices, and test steps, resulting in efficiencies and enhanced quality.

– Leverages walkthrough notes and other artifacts, generate process flows, risk and control matrices, and test steps, resulting in efficiencies and enhanced quality. Automated Operating Effectiveness Testing – Automates significant portions of the operating effectiveness testing of a control, including attribute identification, evaluation of supporting documentation, evaluation of information produced by the entity (IPE), and initial identification of potential exceptions. This capability results in enhanced efficiency and quality allowing the control tester to focus on potential exceptions and conclusions.

– Automates significant portions of the operating effectiveness testing of a control, including attribute identification, evaluation of supporting documentation, evaluation of information produced by the entity (IPE), and initial identification of potential exceptions. This capability results in enhanced efficiency and quality allowing the control tester to focus on potential exceptions and conclusions. Internal Audit Quality Assurance – Automates components of the quality assurance requirements aligned with internal audit standards, as well as additional quality assurance procedures across the risk and controls lifecycle.

Deloitte's Audit & Assurance AI leadership

Deloitte delivers responsible, tested, human-led, AI-powered innovations, addressing complex challenges with practical, trusted solutions. Deloitte's AI-enabled offerings, combined with extensive industry, domain and regulatory experience, can transform financial complexity into strategic clarity. Deloitte's approach is grounded in quality, integrity and transparency.

For more information about ControlCatalyst.AI, please visit our webpage.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

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SOURCE Deloitte