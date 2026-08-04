Deloitte US CEO Jason Girzadas, and US Chair Lara Abrash, Reelected to Second Term

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the culmination of the leadership succession process that Deloitte US undertakes every four years, Jason Girzadas has been reelected as chief executive officer and Lara Abrash has been reelected as chair to serve a second term, beginning May 30, 2027, as confirmed by a partner/principal vote.

Jason Girzadas

Jason Girzadas Lara Abrash

Girzadas has served as the chief executive officer of Deloitte US since 2023. Prior to that, he served as managing principal of Businesses, Global, and Strategic Services (BGS) of Deloitte US. Girzadas has a long track record of helping clients navigate the challenge of large-scale strategic and technology-driven change and is actively engaged with clients and global alliance relationships.

"It is a privilege to serve as the CEO of Deloitte US, and I am honored by the opportunity to continue to lead the firm. As we look to the future, I am energized to build on our momentum, working with Lara as our US chair. Our focus remains on delivering the full strength of our multidisciplinary model to create value for our clients, fulfilling our responsibilities to serve the capital markets, and providing a leading talent experience for our people," said Girzadas.

Lara Abrash

Abrash has served as the chair of Deloitte US since 2023, is a member of Deloitte Global's Board of Directors, and serves as chair of the Deloitte Foundation. Previously, she served as chair and chief executive officer of Deloitte & Touche LLP, where she was responsible for overseeing the US Audit & Assurance business. Abrash is known for bringing together Deloitte's multidisciplinary capabilities to help the world's leading organizations navigate complex challenges and unlock opportunities for growth, innovation, and long-term impact.

"I am deeply honored by the trust our partners and principals have placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our partnership as US chair. I approach this next term with the same humility, conviction, and sense of responsibility that has guided me from day one. Effective, transparent governance remains foundational to how we lead, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Jason and the management team to help our clients navigate an increasingly complex world and leave our firm stronger for the next generations of owners and leaders," said Abrash.

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SOURCE Deloitte